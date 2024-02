Europa League Glance

Eds: Corrects Roma-Feyenoord score. All Times EST (Home teams listed first) KNOCKOUT ROUND PLAYOFFS First Leg Thursday, Feb. 15 Feyenoord…

All Times EST (Home teams listed first) KNOCKOUT ROUND PLAYOFFS First Leg Thursday, Feb. 15

Feyenoord (Netherlands) 1, Roma (Italy) 1

Galatasaray (Turkey) 3, Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) 2

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 2, Marseille (France) 2

Young Boys (Switzerland) 1, Sporting (Portugal) 3

Benfica (Portugal) 2, Toulouse (France) 1

AC Milan (Italy) 3, Rennes (France) 0

Lens (France) 0, Freiburg (Germany) 0

Braga (Portugal) 2, Qarabag (Azerbaijan) 4

Second Leg Thursday, Feb. 22

Toulouse (France) 0, Benfica (Portugal) 0, Benfica advanced 2-1 on aggregate

Rennes (France) 3, AC Milan (Italy) 2, Milan advanced 5-3 on aggregate

Freiburg (Germany) 3, Lens (France) 2, OT, Freiburg advanced 3-2 on aggregate

Qarabag (Azerbaijan) 2, Braga (Portugal) 3, OT, Qarabag advanced 6-5 on aggregate

Roma (Italy) 1, Feyenoord (Netherlands) 1, 2-2 aggregate, Roma advanced on 4-2 penalty kicks

Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) 4, Galatasaray (Turkey) 1, Sparta Prague advanced 6-4 on aggragate

Marseille (France) 3, Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 1, Marseille advanced 5-3 on aggragate

Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) 1, Young Boys (Switzerland) 1, Sporting Lisbon advanced on 4-2 aggregate

