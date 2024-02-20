Europa League Glance

|All Times EST
|(Home teams listed first)
|KNOCKOUT ROUND PLAYOFFS
|First Leg
|Thursday, Feb. 15
Feyenoord (Netherlands) 1, Roma (Italy) 1
Galatasaray (Turkey) 3, Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) 2
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 2, Marseille (France) 2
Young Boys (Switzerland) 1, Sporting (Portugal) 3
Benfica (Portugal) 2, Toulouse (France) 1
AC Milan (Italy) 3, Rennes (France) 0
Lens (France) 0, Freiburg (Germany) 0
Braga (Portugal) 2, Qarabag (Azerbaijan) 4
|Second Leg
|Thursday, Feb. 22
Freiburg (Germany) vs. Lens (France), 12:45 p.m.
Qarabag (Azerbaijan) vs. Braga (Portugal), 12:45 p.m.
Rennes (France) vs. AC Milan (Italy), 12:45 p.m.
Toulouse (France) vs. Benfica (Portugal), 12:45 p.m.
Marseille (France) vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), 3 p.m.
Roma (Italy) vs. Feyenoord (Netherlands), 3 p.m.
Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) vs. Galatasaray (Turkey), 3 p.m.
Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) vs. Young Boys (Switzerland), 3 p.m.
