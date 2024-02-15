Europa League Glance

All Times EST (Home teams listed first) KNOCKOUT ROUND PLAYOFFS First Leg Thursday, Feb. 15 Feyenoord (Netherlands) 1, Roma (Italy)…

All Times EST (Home teams listed first) KNOCKOUT ROUND PLAYOFFS First Leg Thursday, Feb. 15

Feyenoord (Netherlands) 1, Roma (Italy) 1

Galatasaray (Turkey) 3, Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) 2

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 2, Marseille (France) 2

Young Boys (Switzerland) 1, Sporting (Portugal) 3

Benfica (Portugal) 2, Toulouse (France) 1

AC Milan (Italy) 3, Rennes (France) 0

Lens (France) 0, Freiburg (Germany) 0

Braga (Portugal) 2, Qarabag (Azerbaijan) 4

Second Leg Thursday, Feb. 22

Freiburg (Germany) vs. Lens (France), 12:45 p.m.

Qarabag (Azerbaijan) vs. Braga (Portugal), 12:45 p.m.

Rennes (France) vs. AC Milan (Italy), 12:45 p.m.

Toulouse (France) vs. Benfica (Portugal), 12:45 p.m.

Marseille (France) vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), 3 p.m.

Roma (Italy) vs. Feyenoord (Netherlands), 3 p.m.

Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) vs. Galatasaray (Turkey), 3 p.m.

Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) vs. Young Boys (Switzerland), 3 p.m.

