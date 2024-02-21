Eric Hosmer retires from baseball following a 13-year career and a World Series title

Eric Hosmer announced his retirement from baseball Wednesday following a 13-year career that included winning four Gold Gloves and helping…

Eric Hosmer announced his retirement from baseball Wednesday following a 13-year career that included winning four Gold Gloves and helping lead Kansas City to victory in the 2015 World Series.

Hosmer, 34, was released by the Chicago Cubs on May 25 after hitting .234 with two home runs in 31 games. The first baseman decided not to pursue any other playing opportunities.

“You have to be 110% committed and doing what is necessary both physically and mentally to play at the major league level and I reached a point where I wasn’t there anymore,” Hosmer said. “I’m very satisfied with my career. I feel like I accomplished a lot, was around a lot of great people and have a lot of good stories to tell.”

Hosmer will begin telling those stories on air after partnering with former minor league teammate Anthony Seratelli to form MoonBall Media, which is launching a podcast called “Diggin’ Deep.” Hosmer will be one of the show’s hosts.

“Now that the playing days are over, I feel like I have so many fun stories that I want to give back,” Hosmer said.

Kansas City selected Hosmer third overall in the 2008 amateur draft and he made his major league debut three years later. He spent seven seasons with the Royals before signing an eight-year, $144 million contract with San Diego before the 2018 season.

Hosmer played five seasons for the Padres before being traded to Boston in 2022, then finishing up with the Cubs last year. He had a .276 career batting average and 198 home runs.

Hosmer was named the MVP in his lone All-Star Game appearance in 2016.

