England survives major scare to beat Italy in Rome in Six Nations opener

ROME (AP) — England survived a major scare by Italy to win their Six Nations opener 27-24 at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

The Azzurri had to console themselves with outscoring England three tries to two, posting their most points ever against England, and losing by the narrowest margin ever. England ran its unbeaten record against Italy to 31 straight matches but it didn’t take the lead until the 45th minute and held on.

New Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada’s reign got off to a promising start as the Azzurri raced 10-0 ahead. Italy led at halftime 17-14, but England dominated territory in the second half and added 10 points to move in front 27-17 without kicking on.

Italy earned a deserved losing bonus point in the 85th minute when winger Monty Ioane busted past a couple of defenders and scored a converted try.

England under new captain Jamie George got an opening win for the first time since 2019 and debuted five players — their most in one game in 12 years — including starters Fraser Dingwall and flanker Ethan Roots, who was named man of the match.

Their territorial advantage was rewarded by flyhalf George Ford, who kicked five penalties and a conversion to tries by Elliot Daly and Alex Mitchell.

Tommaso Allan became Italy’s leading try-scorer and point-scorer in Six Nations history with his own converted try in the first half, and surprised when he missed his only goal attempt in the second half. That was his first missed goalkick since August.

Allan got the scoreboard rolling in the fifth minute with a penalty, his 20th successive goalkick.

England’s rush defense wasn’t perfect and Italy pounced. Center Juan Ignacio Brex broke and No. 8 Niccolò Cannone roared down the middle to send scrumhalf Alessandro Garbisi to the posts. Allan’s extras had Italy 10-0 up and the Stadio Olimpico crowd roaring in delight.

England’s first venture into Italy’s 22 in the 14th minute netted a Ford penalty off the post. Four minutes later, a powerful carry by Roots was finished by Tommy Freeman coming far off his right wing to give Daly a clear run to the left corner.

The Azzurri caught England’s defense too narrow. Flyhalf Paolo Garbisi doubled round Brex and Allan played a one-two with Tommaso Menoncello for a brilliant try from their own half. His eighth try made Allan Italy’s leading try-scorer in the tournament. His conversion sent him past Diego Dominguez as Italy’s top point-scorer in the competition.

But two more Ford penalties cut Italy’s lead to three. Still, Italy led England at halftime for the first time in seven years.

England took control in the second half. Mitchell’s solo try against poor defense in the 45th gave the visitors the lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Ford converted and added two more penalties before he was replaced by newcomer Fin Smith.

In between, Allan missed a goalkick after making 22 straight.

The pace of the match slowed from errors and penalties. England finished with 14 men when Daly was yellow-carded for tripping Menoncello but Italy also finished with 14 after captain Michele Lamaro was sin-binned for collapsing a maul.

England is at home to Wales next weekend, while Italy goes to title favorite Ireland.

