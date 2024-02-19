Eintracht Frankfurt forward Kalajdžić out with ACL tear for 3rd time in 5 years

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt forward Saša Kalajdžić is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering…

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt forward Saša Kalajdžić is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering a third ACL tear in five years.

Frankfurt said Monday that Kalajdžić tore the cruciate and lateral ligaments in his right knee during the team’s 3-3 draw at Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday. The club said he will be “out indefinitely.”

The 26-year-old Kalajdžić sustained the injury in an off-the-ball incident and was taken off in the 11th minute. He was on crutches after the game.

It’s the Austria forward’s third serious knee injury since 2019 after twice tearing the ACL in his left knee.

Kalajdžić joined Frankfurt in January on loan from Premier League team Wolverhampton Wanderers. He previously enjoyed a successful three-year spell at Stuttgart, scoring 24 goals in 60 competitive games for the German team.

Kalajdžić has four goals in 19 games for Austria.

