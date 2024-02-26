All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|51
|33
|11
|4
|3
|73
|174
|135
|Norfolk
|52
|29
|19
|4
|0
|62
|169
|152
|Newfoundland
|54
|24
|21
|7
|2
|57
|174
|191
|Maine
|51
|22
|23
|6
|0
|50
|168
|176
|Worcester
|51
|22
|23
|4
|2
|50
|145
|170
|Reading
|50
|20
|23
|5
|2
|47
|138
|171
|Trois-Rivieres
|50
|20
|24
|3
|3
|46
|143
|183
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|54
|36
|16
|2
|0
|74
|180
|163
|Jacksonville
|52
|33
|15
|4
|0
|70
|176
|127
|South Carolina
|53
|31
|19
|2
|1
|65
|190
|152
|Florida
|51
|27
|15
|7
|2
|63
|158
|133
|Orlando
|52
|26
|18
|6
|2
|60
|160
|152
|Savannah
|52
|19
|28
|4
|1
|43
|148
|183
|Atlanta
|55
|17
|35
|2
|1
|37
|146
|208
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|50
|29
|12
|4
|5
|67
|207
|166
|Wheeling
|52
|30
|20
|1
|1
|62
|179
|151
|Indy
|51
|28
|18
|5
|0
|61
|164
|160
|Fort Wayne
|53
|26
|22
|2
|3
|57
|168
|168
|Kalamazoo
|49
|26
|20
|3
|0
|55
|143
|135
|Cincinnati
|52
|23
|24
|5
|0
|51
|192
|200
|Iowa
|52
|21
|24
|5
|2
|49
|145
|183
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|51
|38
|10
|2
|1
|79
|214
|140
|Idaho
|52
|35
|14
|2
|1
|73
|227
|177
|Tulsa
|52
|24
|22
|5
|1
|54
|173
|163
|Utah
|52
|24
|27
|1
|0
|49
|163
|185
|Allen
|50
|22
|25
|2
|1
|47
|170
|201
|Wichita
|52
|19
|26
|7
|0
|45
|157
|207
|Rapid City
|52
|20
|30
|2
|0
|42
|161
|200
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Orlando 3, Atlanta 1
Maine 6, Cincinnati 3
Rapid City 5, Greenville 3
Kalamazoo 5, Wheeling 3
Idaho 4, Tulsa 2
Kansas City 3, Utah 0
Fort Wayne 3, Toledo 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Indy, 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 10:30 a.m.
Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Savannah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
