All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 51 33 11 4…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 51 33 11 4 3 73 174 135 Norfolk 52 29 19 4 0 62 169 152 Newfoundland 54 24 21 7 2 57 174 191 Maine 51 22 23 6 0 50 168 176 Worcester 51 22 23 4 2 50 145 170 Reading 50 20 23 5 2 47 138 171 Trois-Rivieres 50 20 24 3 3 46 143 183

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 54 36 16 2 0 74 180 163 Jacksonville 52 33 15 4 0 70 176 127 South Carolina 53 31 19 2 1 65 190 152 Florida 51 27 15 7 2 63 158 133 Orlando 52 26 18 6 2 60 160 152 Savannah 52 19 28 4 1 43 148 183 Atlanta 55 17 35 2 1 37 146 208

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 50 29 12 4 5 67 207 166 Wheeling 52 30 20 1 1 62 179 151 Indy 51 28 18 5 0 61 164 160 Fort Wayne 53 26 22 2 3 57 168 168 Kalamazoo 49 26 20 3 0 55 143 135 Cincinnati 52 23 24 5 0 51 192 200 Iowa 52 21 24 5 2 49 145 183

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 51 38 10 2 1 79 214 140 Idaho 52 35 14 2 1 73 227 177 Tulsa 52 24 22 5 1 54 173 163 Utah 52 24 27 1 0 49 163 185 Allen 50 22 25 2 1 47 170 201 Wichita 52 19 26 7 0 45 157 207 Rapid City 52 20 30 2 0 42 161 200

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Orlando 3, Atlanta 1

Maine 6, Cincinnati 3

Rapid City 5, Greenville 3

Kalamazoo 5, Wheeling 3

Idaho 4, Tulsa 2

Kansas City 3, Utah 0

Fort Wayne 3, Toledo 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Indy, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 10:30 a.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Savannah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

