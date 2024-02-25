All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 51 33 11 4…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 51 33 11 4 3 73 174 135 Norfolk 52 29 19 4 0 62 169 152 Newfoundland 54 24 21 7 2 57 174 191 Worcester 51 22 23 4 2 50 145 170 Maine 50 21 23 6 0 48 162 173 Reading 50 20 23 5 2 47 138 171 Trois-Rivieres 50 20 24 3 3 46 143 183

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 53 36 15 2 0 74 177 158 Jacksonville 52 33 15 4 0 70 176 127 South Carolina 53 31 19 2 1 65 190 152 Florida 51 27 15 7 2 63 158 133 Orlando 51 25 18 6 2 58 157 151 Savannah 52 19 28 4 1 43 148 183 Atlanta 54 17 34 2 1 37 145 205

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 49 29 11 4 5 67 205 163 Wheeling 51 30 19 1 1 62 176 146 Indy 51 28 18 5 0 61 164 160 Fort Wayne 52 25 22 2 3 55 165 166 Kalamazoo 48 25 20 3 0 53 138 132 Cincinnati 51 23 23 5 0 51 189 194 Iowa 52 21 24 5 2 49 145 183

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 50 37 10 2 1 77 211 140 Idaho 51 34 14 2 1 71 223 175 Tulsa 51 24 21 5 1 54 171 159 Utah 51 24 26 1 0 49 163 182 Allen 50 22 25 2 1 47 170 201 Wichita 52 19 26 7 0 45 157 207 Rapid City 51 19 30 2 0 40 156 197

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Trois-Rivieres 3

Norfolk 2, South Carolina 1

Florida 5, Worcester 3

Orlando 1, Atlanta 0

Reading 2, Adirondack 1

Wichita 4, Indy 3

Greenville 6, Rapid City 2

Kansas City 7, Utah 5

Wheeling 2, Kalamazoo 1

Maine 6, Toledo 4

Iowa 3, Cincinnati 2

Tulsa 10, Idaho 4

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Maine at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Indy, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 10:30 a.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Savannah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.