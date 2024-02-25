All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|51
|33
|11
|4
|3
|73
|174
|135
|Norfolk
|52
|29
|19
|4
|0
|62
|169
|152
|Newfoundland
|54
|24
|21
|7
|2
|57
|174
|191
|Worcester
|51
|22
|23
|4
|2
|50
|145
|170
|Maine
|50
|21
|23
|6
|0
|48
|162
|173
|Reading
|50
|20
|23
|5
|2
|47
|138
|171
|Trois-Rivieres
|50
|20
|24
|3
|3
|46
|143
|183
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|53
|36
|15
|2
|0
|74
|177
|158
|Jacksonville
|52
|33
|15
|4
|0
|70
|176
|127
|South Carolina
|53
|31
|19
|2
|1
|65
|190
|152
|Florida
|51
|27
|15
|7
|2
|63
|158
|133
|Orlando
|51
|25
|18
|6
|2
|58
|157
|151
|Savannah
|52
|19
|28
|4
|1
|43
|148
|183
|Atlanta
|54
|17
|34
|2
|1
|37
|145
|205
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|49
|29
|11
|4
|5
|67
|205
|163
|Wheeling
|51
|30
|19
|1
|1
|62
|176
|146
|Indy
|51
|28
|18
|5
|0
|61
|164
|160
|Fort Wayne
|52
|25
|22
|2
|3
|55
|165
|166
|Kalamazoo
|48
|25
|20
|3
|0
|53
|138
|132
|Cincinnati
|51
|23
|23
|5
|0
|51
|189
|194
|Iowa
|52
|21
|24
|5
|2
|49
|145
|183
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|50
|37
|10
|2
|1
|77
|211
|140
|Idaho
|51
|34
|14
|2
|1
|71
|223
|175
|Tulsa
|51
|24
|21
|5
|1
|54
|171
|159
|Utah
|51
|24
|26
|1
|0
|49
|163
|182
|Allen
|50
|22
|25
|2
|1
|47
|170
|201
|Wichita
|52
|19
|26
|7
|0
|45
|157
|207
|Rapid City
|51
|19
|30
|2
|0
|40
|156
|197
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Newfoundland 4, Trois-Rivieres 3
Norfolk 2, South Carolina 1
Florida 5, Worcester 3
Orlando 1, Atlanta 0
Reading 2, Adirondack 1
Wichita 4, Indy 3
Greenville 6, Rapid City 2
Kansas City 7, Utah 5
Wheeling 2, Kalamazoo 1
Maine 6, Toledo 4
Iowa 3, Cincinnati 2
Tulsa 10, Idaho 4
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Maine at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Utah at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Indy, 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 10:30 a.m.
Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Savannah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
