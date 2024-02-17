All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 49 32 11 4…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 49 32 11 4 2 70 169 132 Norfolk 49 27 18 4 0 58 162 146 Newfoundland 50 22 19 7 2 53 164 179 Worcester 47 21 20 4 2 48 136 157 Maine 46 19 22 5 0 43 148 159 Reading 46 18 21 5 2 43 130 160 Trois-Rivieres 48 19 24 3 2 43 136 179

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 50 33 15 2 0 68 160 154 Jacksonville 49 30 15 4 0 64 165 122 South Carolina 49 29 17 2 1 61 181 145 Florida 47 24 14 7 2 57 146 125 Orlando 48 24 16 6 2 56 154 144 Savannah 49 18 26 4 1 41 140 175 Atlanta 50 17 30 2 1 37 143 192

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 47 28 10 4 5 65 196 154 Indy 49 28 17 4 0 60 160 152 Wheeling 48 28 18 1 1 58 167 138 Fort Wayne 50 24 21 2 3 53 159 159 Kalamazoo 46 24 19 3 0 51 134 128 Cincinnati 48 22 22 4 0 48 180 185 Iowa 49 19 23 5 2 45 133 173

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 48 36 9 2 1 75 200 128 Idaho 49 33 13 2 1 69 215 162 Tulsa 48 23 20 4 1 51 156 146 Utah 48 23 24 1 0 47 149 167 Allen 50 22 25 2 1 47 170 201 Rapid City 49 19 28 2 0 40 153 186 Wichita 48 15 26 7 0 37 139 197

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Adirondack 5, Reading 2

Jacksonville 2, Florida 1

Kalamazoo 4, Fort Wayne 3

South Carolina 7, Greenville 0

Norfolk 5, Maine 4

Savannah 4, Atlanta 1

Indy 7, Iowa 1

Toledo 6, Cincinnati 4

Allen 4, Tulsa 2

Kansas City 5, Wichita 2

Idaho 5, Rapid City 4

Utah 4, Wheeling 2

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa 3, Allen 1

Norfolk 4, Maine 2

Florida 4, South Carolina 1

Adirondack 3, Trois-Rivieres 0

Jacksonville 5, Savannah 2

Kalamazoo 4, Toledo 2

Reading 4, Newfoundland 3

Greenville 4, Atlanta 2

Indy 5, Iowa 2

Wichita 5, Kansas City 3

Cincinnati 4, Fort Wayne 3

Idaho 3, Rapid City 1

Utah 2, Wheeling 1

Sunday’s Games

Greenville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Maine, 3 p.m.

Savannah at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Worcester at Orlando, 12 p.m.

Newfoundland at Reading, 1 p.m.

Wheeling at Utah, 5:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.