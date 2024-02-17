All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|49
|32
|11
|4
|2
|70
|169
|132
|Norfolk
|49
|27
|18
|4
|0
|58
|162
|146
|Newfoundland
|50
|22
|19
|7
|2
|53
|164
|179
|Worcester
|47
|21
|20
|4
|2
|48
|136
|157
|Maine
|46
|19
|22
|5
|0
|43
|148
|159
|Reading
|46
|18
|21
|5
|2
|43
|130
|160
|Trois-Rivieres
|48
|19
|24
|3
|2
|43
|136
|179
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|50
|33
|15
|2
|0
|68
|160
|154
|Jacksonville
|49
|30
|15
|4
|0
|64
|165
|122
|South Carolina
|49
|29
|17
|2
|1
|61
|181
|145
|Florida
|47
|24
|14
|7
|2
|57
|146
|125
|Orlando
|48
|24
|16
|6
|2
|56
|154
|144
|Savannah
|49
|18
|26
|4
|1
|41
|140
|175
|Atlanta
|50
|17
|30
|2
|1
|37
|143
|192
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|47
|28
|10
|4
|5
|65
|196
|154
|Indy
|49
|28
|17
|4
|0
|60
|160
|152
|Wheeling
|48
|28
|18
|1
|1
|58
|167
|138
|Fort Wayne
|50
|24
|21
|2
|3
|53
|159
|159
|Kalamazoo
|46
|24
|19
|3
|0
|51
|134
|128
|Cincinnati
|48
|22
|22
|4
|0
|48
|180
|185
|Iowa
|49
|19
|23
|5
|2
|45
|133
|173
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|48
|36
|9
|2
|1
|75
|200
|128
|Idaho
|49
|33
|13
|2
|1
|69
|215
|162
|Tulsa
|48
|23
|20
|4
|1
|51
|156
|146
|Utah
|48
|23
|24
|1
|0
|47
|149
|167
|Allen
|50
|22
|25
|2
|1
|47
|170
|201
|Rapid City
|49
|19
|28
|2
|0
|40
|153
|186
|Wichita
|48
|15
|26
|7
|0
|37
|139
|197
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Adirondack 5, Reading 2
Jacksonville 2, Florida 1
Kalamazoo 4, Fort Wayne 3
South Carolina 7, Greenville 0
Norfolk 5, Maine 4
Savannah 4, Atlanta 1
Indy 7, Iowa 1
Toledo 6, Cincinnati 4
Allen 4, Tulsa 2
Kansas City 5, Wichita 2
Idaho 5, Rapid City 4
Utah 4, Wheeling 2
Saturday’s Games
Tulsa 3, Allen 1
Norfolk 4, Maine 2
Florida 4, South Carolina 1
Adirondack 3, Trois-Rivieres 0
Jacksonville 5, Savannah 2
Kalamazoo 4, Toledo 2
Reading 4, Newfoundland 3
Greenville 4, Atlanta 2
Indy 5, Iowa 2
Wichita 5, Kansas City 3
Cincinnati 4, Fort Wayne 3
Idaho 3, Rapid City 1
Utah 2, Wheeling 1
Sunday’s Games
Greenville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Norfolk at Maine, 3 p.m.
Savannah at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Worcester at Orlando, 12 p.m.
Newfoundland at Reading, 1 p.m.
Wheeling at Utah, 5:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
