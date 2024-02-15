All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|47
|30
|11
|4
|2
|66
|161
|130
|Norfolk
|47
|25
|18
|4
|0
|54
|153
|140
|Newfoundland
|49
|22
|19
|7
|1
|52
|161
|175
|Worcester
|47
|21
|20
|4
|2
|48
|136
|157
|Maine
|44
|19
|20
|5
|0
|43
|142
|150
|Trois-Rivieres
|47
|19
|23
|3
|2
|43
|136
|176
|Reading
|44
|17
|20
|5
|2
|41
|124
|152
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|48
|32
|14
|2
|0
|66
|156
|145
|Jacksonville
|47
|28
|15
|4
|0
|60
|158
|119
|South Carolina
|47
|28
|16
|2
|1
|59
|173
|141
|Orlando
|48
|24
|16
|6
|2
|56
|154
|144
|Florida
|45
|23
|14
|6
|2
|54
|141
|122
|Savannah
|47
|17
|25
|4
|1
|39
|134
|169
|Atlanta
|48
|17
|28
|2
|1
|37
|140
|184
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|45
|27
|9
|4
|5
|63
|188
|146
|Wheeling
|46
|28
|16
|1
|1
|58
|164
|132
|Indy
|47
|26
|17
|4
|0
|56
|148
|149
|Fort Wayne
|48
|24
|20
|1
|3
|52
|153
|151
|Kalamazoo
|44
|22
|19
|3
|0
|47
|126
|123
|Cincinnati
|46
|21
|21
|4
|0
|46
|172
|176
|Iowa
|47
|19
|21
|5
|2
|45
|130
|161
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|46
|35
|8
|2
|1
|73
|192
|121
|Idaho
|47
|31
|13
|2
|1
|65
|207
|157
|Tulsa
|46
|22
|19
|4
|1
|49
|151
|141
|Allen
|48
|21
|24
|2
|1
|45
|165
|196
|Utah
|46
|21
|24
|1
|0
|43
|143
|164
|Rapid City
|47
|19
|26
|2
|0
|40
|148
|178
|Wichita
|46
|14
|25
|7
|0
|35
|132
|189
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Idaho 6, Rapid City 3
Orlando 4, Florida 3
Indy 3, Iowa 1
Allen 3, Wichita 1
Kansas City at Tulsa, ppd
Thursday’s Games
Orlando 4, Worcester 0
Friday’s Games
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Savannah at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Iowa, 7:35 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tulsa at Allen, 5:10 p.m.
Norfolk at Maine, 6 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Iowa, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Greenville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Norfolk at Maine, 3 p.m.
Savannah at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
