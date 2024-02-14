All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 47 30 11 4…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 47 30 11 4 2 66 161 130 Norfolk 47 25 18 4 0 54 153 140 Newfoundland 49 22 19 7 1 52 161 175 Worcester 46 21 19 4 2 48 136 153 Maine 44 19 20 5 0 43 142 150 Trois-Rivieres 47 19 23 3 2 43 136 176 Reading 44 17 20 5 2 41 124 152

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 48 32 14 2 0 66 156 145 Jacksonville 47 28 15 4 0 60 158 119 South Carolina 47 28 16 2 1 59 173 141 Florida 44 23 14 6 1 53 138 118 Orlando 46 22 16 6 2 52 146 141 Savannah 47 17 25 4 1 39 134 169 Atlanta 48 17 28 2 1 37 140 184

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 45 27 9 4 5 63 188 146 Wheeling 46 28 16 1 1 58 164 132 Indy 46 25 17 4 0 54 145 148 Fort Wayne 48 24 20 1 3 52 153 151 Kalamazoo 44 22 19 3 0 47 126 123 Cincinnati 46 21 21 4 0 46 172 176 Iowa 46 19 20 5 2 45 129 158

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 46 35 8 2 1 73 192 121 Idaho 46 30 13 2 1 63 201 154 Tulsa 46 22 19 4 1 49 151 141 Utah 46 21 24 1 0 43 143 164 Allen 47 20 24 2 1 43 162 195 Rapid City 46 19 25 2 0 40 145 172 Wichita 45 14 24 7 0 35 131 186

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta 5, South Carolina 4

Wednesday’s Games

Idaho at Rapid City, 12:35 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, ppd

Wichita at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Worcester at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Savannah at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa at Allen, 5:10 p.m.

Norfolk at Maine, 6 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

