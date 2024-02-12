All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|47
|30
|11
|4
|2
|66
|161
|130
|Norfolk
|47
|25
|18
|4
|0
|54
|153
|140
|Newfoundland
|49
|22
|19
|7
|1
|52
|161
|175
|Worcester
|45
|21
|18
|4
|2
|48
|134
|150
|Maine
|44
|19
|20
|5
|0
|43
|142
|150
|Trois-Rivieres
|47
|19
|23
|3
|2
|43
|136
|176
|Reading
|44
|17
|20
|5
|2
|41
|124
|152
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|48
|32
|14
|2
|0
|66
|156
|145
|Jacksonville
|47
|28
|15
|4
|0
|60
|158
|119
|South Carolina
|46
|28
|15
|2
|1
|59
|169
|136
|Florida
|44
|23
|14
|6
|1
|53
|138
|118
|Orlando
|45
|21
|16
|6
|2
|50
|143
|139
|Savannah
|47
|17
|25
|4
|1
|39
|134
|169
|Atlanta
|47
|16
|28
|2
|1
|35
|135
|180
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|45
|27
|9
|4
|5
|63
|188
|146
|Wheeling
|46
|28
|16
|1
|1
|58
|164
|132
|Indy
|46
|25
|17
|4
|0
|54
|145
|148
|Fort Wayne
|48
|24
|20
|1
|3
|52
|153
|151
|Kalamazoo
|44
|22
|19
|3
|0
|47
|126
|123
|Cincinnati
|46
|21
|21
|4
|0
|46
|172
|176
|Iowa
|46
|19
|20
|5
|2
|45
|129
|158
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|46
|35
|8
|2
|1
|73
|192
|121
|Idaho
|46
|30
|13
|2
|1
|63
|201
|154
|Tulsa
|46
|22
|19
|4
|1
|49
|151
|141
|Utah
|46
|21
|24
|1
|0
|43
|143
|164
|Allen
|47
|20
|24
|2
|1
|43
|162
|195
|Rapid City
|46
|19
|25
|2
|0
|40
|145
|172
|Wichita
|45
|14
|24
|7
|0
|35
|131
|186
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
Worcester at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
South Carolina at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Idaho at Rapid City, 12:35 p.m.
Indy at Iowa, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Worcester at Orlando, 7 p.m.
