ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 12, 2024, 10:08 AM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Adirondack 47 30 11 4 2 66 161 130
Norfolk 47 25 18 4 0 54 153 140
Newfoundland 49 22 19 7 1 52 161 175
Worcester 45 21 18 4 2 48 134 150
Maine 44 19 20 5 0 43 142 150
Trois-Rivieres 47 19 23 3 2 43 136 176
Reading 44 17 20 5 2 41 124 152

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Greenville 48 32 14 2 0 66 156 145
Jacksonville 47 28 15 4 0 60 158 119
South Carolina 46 28 15 2 1 59 169 136
Florida 44 23 14 6 1 53 138 118
Orlando 45 21 16 6 2 50 143 139
Savannah 47 17 25 4 1 39 134 169
Atlanta 47 16 28 2 1 35 135 180

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 45 27 9 4 5 63 188 146
Wheeling 46 28 16 1 1 58 164 132
Indy 46 25 17 4 0 54 145 148
Fort Wayne 48 24 20 1 3 52 153 151
Kalamazoo 44 22 19 3 0 47 126 123
Cincinnati 46 21 21 4 0 46 172 176
Iowa 46 19 20 5 2 45 129 158

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Kansas City 46 35 8 2 1 73 192 121
Idaho 46 30 13 2 1 63 201 154
Tulsa 46 22 19 4 1 49 151 141
Utah 46 21 24 1 0 43 143 164
Allen 47 20 24 2 1 43 162 195
Rapid City 46 19 25 2 0 40 145 172
Wichita 45 14 24 7 0 35 131 186

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Worcester at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Idaho at Rapid City, 12:35 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Worcester at Orlando, 7 p.m.

