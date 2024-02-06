All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|44
|30
|8
|4
|2
|66
|156
|117
|Norfolk
|45
|23
|18
|4
|0
|50
|143
|134
|Newfoundland
|46
|19
|19
|7
|1
|46
|147
|170
|Worcester
|43
|20
|18
|3
|2
|45
|127
|143
|Trois-Rivieres
|45
|19
|22
|2
|2
|42
|130
|166
|Maine
|42
|18
|19
|5
|0
|41
|135
|143
|Reading
|41
|17
|18
|4
|2
|40
|122
|144
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|45
|32
|12
|1
|0
|65
|151
|131
|Jacksonville
|44
|26
|15
|3
|0
|55
|149
|115
|South Carolina
|43
|26
|15
|2
|0
|54
|156
|128
|Orlando
|42
|20
|14
|6
|2
|48
|139
|130
|Florida
|41
|20
|14
|6
|1
|47
|125
|113
|Savannah
|44
|16
|23
|4
|1
|37
|126
|156
|Atlanta
|44
|16
|26
|2
|0
|34
|127
|165
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|43
|26
|9
|3
|5
|60
|182
|140
|Wheeling
|43
|25
|16
|1
|1
|52
|156
|130
|Fort Wayne
|45
|23
|18
|1
|3
|50
|145
|142
|Indy
|43
|22
|17
|4
|0
|48
|130
|140
|Cincinnati
|44
|20
|20
|4
|0
|44
|167
|171
|Kalamazoo
|41
|20
|18
|3
|0
|43
|118
|116
|Iowa
|43
|18
|19
|5
|1
|42
|123
|151
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|43
|32
|8
|2
|1
|67
|178
|116
|Idaho
|44
|29
|13
|1
|1
|60
|192
|147
|Tulsa
|43
|21
|18
|4
|0
|46
|139
|130
|Utah
|44
|20
|23
|1
|0
|41
|136
|155
|Rapid City
|44
|19
|23
|2
|0
|40
|142
|161
|Allen
|44
|18
|23
|2
|1
|39
|151
|183
|Wichita
|43
|13
|24
|6
|0
|32
|125
|180
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Wheeling at Reading, 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Iowa, 7:35 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Greenville at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Indy, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Greenville at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Indy, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Adirondack at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Iowa, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
