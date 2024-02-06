All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 44 30 8 4…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 44 30 8 4 2 66 156 117 Norfolk 45 23 18 4 0 50 143 134 Newfoundland 46 19 19 7 1 46 147 170 Worcester 43 20 18 3 2 45 127 143 Trois-Rivieres 45 19 22 2 2 42 130 166 Maine 42 18 19 5 0 41 135 143 Reading 41 17 18 4 2 40 122 144

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 45 32 12 1 0 65 151 131 Jacksonville 44 26 15 3 0 55 149 115 South Carolina 43 26 15 2 0 54 156 128 Orlando 42 20 14 6 2 48 139 130 Florida 41 20 14 6 1 47 125 113 Savannah 44 16 23 4 1 37 126 156 Atlanta 44 16 26 2 0 34 127 165

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 43 26 9 3 5 60 182 140 Wheeling 43 25 16 1 1 52 156 130 Fort Wayne 45 23 18 1 3 50 145 142 Indy 43 22 17 4 0 48 130 140 Cincinnati 44 20 20 4 0 44 167 171 Kalamazoo 41 20 18 3 0 43 118 116 Iowa 43 18 19 5 1 42 123 151

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 43 32 8 2 1 67 178 116 Idaho 44 29 13 1 1 60 192 147 Tulsa 43 21 18 4 0 46 139 130 Utah 44 20 23 1 0 41 136 155 Rapid City 44 19 23 2 0 40 142 161 Allen 44 18 23 2 1 39 151 183 Wichita 43 13 24 6 0 32 125 180

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Wheeling at Reading, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 7:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Greenville at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Indy, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Greenville at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Indy, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Adirondack at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Iowa, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.