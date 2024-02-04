All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 43 30 8 3…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 43 30 8 3 2 65 155 115 Norfolk 44 23 17 4 0 50 142 125 Worcester 43 20 18 3 2 45 127 143 Newfoundland 45 19 19 7 0 45 144 166 Trois-Rivieres 45 19 22 2 2 42 130 166 Maine 41 17 19 5 0 39 132 141 Reading 40 16 18 4 2 38 120 143

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 44 31 12 1 0 63 144 128 Jacksonville 44 26 15 3 0 55 149 115 South Carolina 42 25 15 2 0 52 150 128 Florida 41 20 14 6 1 47 125 113 Orlando 41 20 14 5 2 47 136 126 Savannah 43 16 22 4 1 37 123 149 Atlanta 43 16 25 2 0 34 127 159

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 42 25 9 3 5 58 173 139 Wheeling 42 24 16 1 1 50 152 127 Fort Wayne 44 23 17 1 3 50 143 138 Indy 42 21 17 4 0 46 126 137 Cincinnati 44 20 20 4 0 44 167 171 Iowa 43 18 19 5 1 42 123 151 Kalamazoo 40 19 18 3 0 41 114 114

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 42 32 8 2 0 66 175 112 Idaho 44 29 13 1 1 60 192 147 Tulsa 42 21 17 4 0 46 135 124 Rapid City 43 19 22 2 0 40 140 158 Utah 43 19 23 1 0 39 130 151 Allen 44 18 23 2 1 39 151 183 Wichita 42 12 24 6 0 30 121 177

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Worcester 6, Trois-Rivieres 4

Newfoundland 6, Indy 3

Rapid City 6, Maine 4

Adirondack 1, Reading 0

Iowa 3, Kalamazoo 2

Savannah 4, Florida 3

South Carolina 4, Atlanta 0

Jacksonville 5, Greenville 2

Kansas City 4, Wichita 1

Wheeling 4, Orlando 3

Norfolk 2, Toledo 1

Fort Wayne 7, Cincinnati 1

Utah 3, Tulsa 2

Idaho 5, Allen 4

Sunday’s Games

Indy at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 3 p.m.

Rapid City at Maine, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Savannah at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Orlando at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Wheeling at Reading, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 7:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

