All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|43
|30
|8
|3
|2
|65
|155
|115
|Norfolk
|44
|23
|17
|4
|0
|50
|142
|125
|Worcester
|43
|20
|18
|3
|2
|45
|127
|143
|Newfoundland
|45
|19
|19
|7
|0
|45
|144
|166
|Trois-Rivieres
|45
|19
|22
|2
|2
|42
|130
|166
|Maine
|41
|17
|19
|5
|0
|39
|132
|141
|Reading
|40
|16
|18
|4
|2
|38
|120
|143
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|44
|31
|12
|1
|0
|63
|144
|128
|Jacksonville
|44
|26
|15
|3
|0
|55
|149
|115
|South Carolina
|42
|25
|15
|2
|0
|52
|150
|128
|Florida
|41
|20
|14
|6
|1
|47
|125
|113
|Orlando
|41
|20
|14
|5
|2
|47
|136
|126
|Savannah
|43
|16
|22
|4
|1
|37
|123
|149
|Atlanta
|43
|16
|25
|2
|0
|34
|127
|159
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|42
|25
|9
|3
|5
|58
|173
|139
|Wheeling
|42
|24
|16
|1
|1
|50
|152
|127
|Fort Wayne
|44
|23
|17
|1
|3
|50
|143
|138
|Indy
|42
|21
|17
|4
|0
|46
|126
|137
|Cincinnati
|44
|20
|20
|4
|0
|44
|167
|171
|Iowa
|43
|18
|19
|5
|1
|42
|123
|151
|Kalamazoo
|40
|19
|18
|3
|0
|41
|114
|114
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|42
|32
|8
|2
|0
|66
|175
|112
|Idaho
|44
|29
|13
|1
|1
|60
|192
|147
|Tulsa
|42
|21
|17
|4
|0
|46
|135
|124
|Rapid City
|43
|19
|22
|2
|0
|40
|140
|158
|Utah
|43
|19
|23
|1
|0
|39
|130
|151
|Allen
|44
|18
|23
|2
|1
|39
|151
|183
|Wichita
|42
|12
|24
|6
|0
|30
|121
|177
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Worcester 6, Trois-Rivieres 4
Newfoundland 6, Indy 3
Rapid City 6, Maine 4
Adirondack 1, Reading 0
Iowa 3, Kalamazoo 2
Savannah 4, Florida 3
South Carolina 4, Atlanta 0
Jacksonville 5, Greenville 2
Kansas City 4, Wichita 1
Wheeling 4, Orlando 3
Norfolk 2, Toledo 1
Fort Wayne 7, Cincinnati 1
Utah 3, Tulsa 2
Idaho 5, Allen 4
Sunday’s Games
Indy at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 3 p.m.
Rapid City at Maine, 3 p.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Savannah at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Orlando at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Wheeling at Reading, 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Iowa, 7:35 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
