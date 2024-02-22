Dutch golfer Van Driel shoots 66 for 1-stroke lead at Kenya Open

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Dutch golfer Darius Van Driel shot 5-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead after the first…

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Dutch golfer Darius Van Driel shot 5-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Kenya Open on Thursday.

The No. 366-ranked Van Driel made five birdies as well as a 10-foot putt for eagle at the par-5 10th hole at Muthaiga Golf Club.

Six players were in a share of second place, including Van Driel’s countryman, Daan Huising. The others were Frederic Lacroix, Connor Syme, Tapio Pulkkanen, Ryan van Velzen and Yannick Schuetz.

Rikuya Hoshina, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 77 and the winner of the Qatar Masters two weeks ago, opened with a round of 71.

The European tour returned to Africa after five weeks in the Middle East.

