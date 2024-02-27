Dodgers will pay Minnesota $6 million to $8 million as part of the Margot trade with the Twins

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers will pay Minnesota $6 million to $8 million as part of…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers will pay Minnesota $6 million to $8 million as part of the trade that moved Manuel Margot to the Twins.

The cash reduces the cost of the outfielder to the Twins to $4 million.

Minnesota acquired Margot and minor league shortstop Rayne Doncon on Monday for minor league shortstop Noah Miller.

Margot has a $10 million salary this season as part of a $19 million, two-year contract he signed with the Tampa Bay Rays, a deal that includes a $12 million mutual option for 2025 with a $2 million buyout. As part of the December trade that sent Margot and pitcher Tyler Glasnow to the Dodgers, Tampa Bay agreed to pay the Dodgers $2 million on Aug. 2 and an additional $2 million on Dec. 1, 2026, if Margot’s option is not exercised.

As part of Monday’s trade, the Dodgers agreed to pay the Twins $1 million on the 15th of each month from April through September this year. If Margot’s option is not exercised, Los Angeles would pay Minnesota $1 million each on Dec. 15, 2024, and Nov. 15, 2026.

At the time Monday’s trade was announced, Los Angeles finalized a $4 million, one-year contract to keep Kiké Hernández. That made the trade and the free agent addition payroll neutral.

The 29-year-old Margot hit .264 with a .686 OPS in 99 games for the Rays last season while playing center field and right field. He also has played left field.

Margot made his major league debut with San Diego in 2016 and was the primary center fielder for the Padres from 2017-19, before being traded to the Rays. In 788 career games, he is a .255 hitter with a .694 OPS, 52 home runs and 91 stolen bases.

