Defending champion Norrie beats Seyboth Wild to reach the Rio Open semifinals

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Defending champion Cameron Norrie beat Brazil’s Thiago Seyboth Wild 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Rio Open.

The second-seeded British player will take on either Brazil’s teenage sensation João Fonseca or Argentina’s Mariano Navone on Saturday.

The 23rd-ranked Norrie became the favorite to win the clay court tournament again after Carlos Alcaraz retired with a right ankle injury and Stan Wawrinka and Nicolás Jarry were defeated.

Earlier Friday, two players from Argentina won their quarterfinal matches and will face off for a place in the final of the clay-court tournament.

Fourth-seeded Francisco Cerúndolo beat Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. His semifinal rival will be Sebastián Báez, who beat Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.

