DeBrincat scores twice, Red Wings use first-period flurry to overwhelm Blues 6-1

DETROIT (AP) — Alex DeBrincat had two goals and an assist and the Detroit Red Wings scored three times in the first six minutes to overwhelm the St. Louis Blues 6-1 on Saturday.

Patrick Kane extended his point streak to seven games with a goal and an assist as the Red Wings won their fourth straight game. Michael Rasmussen also had a goal and an assist.

Robby Fabbri and J.T. Compher added the other goals for Detroit, while Alex Lyon made 22 saves.

The Red Wings’ previous two victories came in overtime.

“I think we’ve struggled with our starts in the past couple games, so that was an emphasis today,” DeBrincat said. “We did a good job, obviously, scoring three early goals and just trying to keep it up.”

Playing in his second NHL game, Zachary Bolduc scored his first goal on his 21st birthday for the Blues.

St. Louis starting goaltender Jordan Binnington, who recorded a shutout against the New York Islanders on Thursday, was replaced by Joel Hofer after the first period.

“Binner was under siege right there,” Blues interim coach Drew Bannister said. “It had nothing to do with Binner at all. All the goals were a result of turnovers, odd man rushes. He had no chance on any of them.”

Kane started the Wings’ early flurry, scoring his 11th goal just 33 seconds into the game. Shayne Gostisbehere set up Kane’s one-timer from the right circle.

Rasmussen, who signed a four-year extension earlier in the week, converted a Lucas Raymond pass on a 2-on-1 situation at 4:21.

Fabbri was credited with his first goal since Jan. 17 at 5:22. Christian Fischer drew Binnington out of the crease. Blues forward Kasperi Kapanen tried to clear the puck but it bounced off Fabbri and into the net.

DeBrincat made it 4-0 in the final minute of the period on a power play. He lifted a shot over the right shoulder of Binnington, who was penalized 51 seconds earlier for tripping DeBrincat.

“We obviously hadn’t started well in our last three games, but the boys were skating tonight,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “We got some finishes in the first period and we played a really complete game.”

Bolduc, a 2021 first-round draft pick, scored at 12:28 of the second off a Brandon Saad setup.

“I’m pretty lucky I didn’t wait too long for the first goal,” Bolduc said. “It feels good but it was an important game for us and it’s a tough loss.”

The Red Wings answered with two goals before the period ended. Compher scored when a Raymond pass bounced off his skate. DeBrincat then converted a Kane feed for his second goal and 21st this season.

Detroit entered the game holding the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

“We know if we want to stay in this battle and get above the line in the end, we will need every single point we can get,” Lalonde said. “Today’s two huge points.”

UP NEXT

Blues: Visit Winnipeg on Tuesday night.

Red Wings: At Chicago on Sunday.

