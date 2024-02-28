Dallas Stars acquire defenseman Chris Tanev in a trade with the Calgary Flames

The Dallas Stars acquired defenseman Chris Tanev from the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night, the latest addition by a Stanley…

The Dallas Stars acquired defenseman Chris Tanev from the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night, the latest addition by a Stanley Cup contender in the Western Conference ahead of the March 8 NHL trade deadline.

Dallas sent a 2024 second-round pick, 20-year-old defense prospect Artem Grushnikov and a 2026 conditional third-rounder to Calgary for Tanev, who was considered one of the top trade candidates available. The Flames are retaining half and New Jersey another quarter of Tanev’s $4.5 million salary as part of the deal, which also includes the Stars flipping a ’26 fourth-round pick to the Devils for unsigned goaltending prospect Cole Brady.

“We are fortunate to have the opportunity to add a player of Chris’ caliber to our team,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said. “He is a proven defenseman with postseason experience that is comfortable in all situations on the ice. Chris is one of the best penalty killers in the NHL and will be a tremendous asset to our special teams play.”

Tanev, 34, gives the Stars some much-needed depth not only on the penalty kill but defensively 5-on-5 to try to get through the gauntlet that is the playoffs in the West. The league-leading Vancouver Canucks already got the top center available by trading with Calgary for Elias Lindholm, and the Central Division first-place Winnipeg Jets followed suit by acquiring Sean Monahan from Montreal.

The Stars, who are second in the Central after losing to eventual champion Vegas in the West final last season, are adding the 6-foot-2, 193-pound Tanev to a blue line that’s headlined by Miro Heiskanen and also includes veteran Ryan Suter and defensive stalwarts Esa Lindell and Jani Hakanpaa.

Tanev, in the final season of a four-year $18 million contract, is averaging nearly 20 minutes of ice time this season and has a goal and 13 assists in 56 games.

Calgary might not be done dealing, either. First-year general manager Craig Conroy has another pending free agent defenseman in Noah Hanifin and could likely fetch a significant return for goaltender Jacob Markstrom, signed through 2026, if he chooses to trade him.

Grushnikov was a second-round pick of the Stars in the 2021 draft. The Voskresensk, Russia, native has played nearly 50 games in the American Hockey League since moving up from junior hockey.

“Artem is a player our organization has identified, for some time now, as being a strong addition to our prospects pool,” Conroy said. “We are excited to acquire a player with Artem’s qualities and look forward to his contributions to the Flames success for a long time. We have also been able to secure another second round draft pick in 2024 and the potential for a third round selection in 2026.”

The condition on the 2026 third-round pick is Dallas reaching the Cup Final this year. If the Stars do not win three rounds, this spring no pick is transferred.

Brady, 23, has appeared in nine college games this season with UMass. He was a fifth-round pick of the Devils in 2019.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.