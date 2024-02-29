Curry has 31 points and 11 rebounds, leads Warriors to 110-99 victory over Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Curry had 31 points and 11 rebounds, bouncing back from a scoreless first half in…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Curry had 31 points and 11 rebounds, bouncing back from a scoreless first half in his last game with a double-double by the midpoint of this one, and the Golden State Warriors beat the New York Knicks 110-99 on Thursday night.

Jonathan Kuminga added 25 points for the Warriors, who extended their road winning streak to seven games, their longest since winning 11 in a row in the 2018-19 season.

The Warriors raced to a 14-0 lead and never trailed, though they were never in control for very long. They opened a series of sizable cushions, but the short-handed Knicks kept getting it back to a workable margin.

Golden State wouldn’t let them come all the way back and won for the 10th time in 12 games overall.

Curry was 0 for 7 in the first half of a victory in Washington on Tuesday, the first time he’s been scoreless through two quarters since Nov. 23, 2012. This time he had a 3-pointer to open the scoring and had 17 points and 10 rebounds by the break, the second time in his career he’s had a double-double in the first half.

He finished with eight 3-pointers, while Klay Thompson added 16 points. Chris Paul had 11 points and six assists in his second game back after missing 21 with a broken left hand.

Jalen Brunson scored 27 points for the Knicks, who finished 4-8 in February after going 14-2 in January. But they lost starting forwards Julius Randle and OG Anunoby late in that month and don’t know when they’ll be back.

Donte DiVincenzo added 16 points and Josh Hart had 14 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists for the Knicks, who missed their first nine shots and trailed by 17 early.

Curry opened the scoring 17 seconds into the game and the Warriors led 14-0 before four minutes were gone. DiVincenzo’s layup ended New York’s 0-for-9 start, but Thompson answered with a 3 to make it 17-2.

Another basket by Curry gave the Warriors a 22-5 advantage, which the Knicks trimmed to 50-44 lead in the half before Golden State took a 55-46 lead to the break.

The Warriors went back up by 17 on a 3-pointer by Curry midway through the third quarter but again the Knicks charged back, getting it down to 73-67 on a 3-pointer by Brunson with 2:39 remaining in the period.

New York was still within seven with under 3 1/2 minutes remaining, but Curry made 3-pointers for Golden State’s next two baskets to push the lead back into double digits.

Anunoby could be inching closer to a return, with coach Tom Thibodeau saying Thursday he was cleared to begin individual basketball activities such as dribbling and shooting, though still nothing where he would face any contact as he recovers from elbow surgery.

UP NEXT

Warriors: At Toronto on Friday night.

Knicks: At Cleveland on Sunday night.

