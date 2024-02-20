Costelow back at flyhalf for Wales for Six Nations trip to Ireland

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Sam Costelow returned at flyhalf for Wales for its Six Nations trip to Ireland on Saturday…

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Sam Costelow returned at flyhalf for Wales for its Six Nations trip to Ireland on Saturday in the only change from the loss to England.

Costelow was forced off because of a neck problem in the first half of Wales’ 27-26 defeat by Scotland in Round 1. He was replaced by Ioan Lloyd at Twickenham a week later, when the Welsh were beaten 16-14.

Fullback Cameron Winnett and flanker Alex Mann retained their places when coach Warren Gatland announced his team on Tuesday, while center George North will win his 120th cap. He is only the third Wales player to reach that mark after Alun Wyn Jones and Gethin Jenkins.

Uncapped back-rower Mackenzie Martin, 20, was named among the reserves in his first full season in professional rugby, after just nine appearances for Cardiff.

Other changes on the bench from Twickenham saw Lloyd and Harlequins prop Dillon Lewis included.

Wales has not won a Six Nations match in Dublin since 2012, drawing one and losing four of the subsequent meetings.

Ireland has posted bonus-point victories over France and Italy in pursuit of back-to-back Grand Slams, which has never been achieved in the Six Nations era.

Wales: Cameron Winnett, Josh Adams, George North, Nick Tompkins, Rio Dyer, Sam Costelow, Tomos Williams; Aaron Wainwright, Tommy Reffell, Alex Mann, Adam Beard, Dafydd Jenkins (captain), Kieron Assiratti, Elliot Dee, Gareth Thomas. Reserves: Ryan Elias, Corey Domachowski, Dillon Lewis, Will Rowlands, Mackenzie Martin, Kieran Hardy, Ioan Lloyd, Mason Grady.

