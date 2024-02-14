Chicago White Sox agree to minor league contract with INF Mike Moustakas

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a minor league contract with Mike Moustakas that includes…

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a minor league contract with Mike Moustakas that includes an invitation to major league camp for spring training.

The White Sox announced the deal with the veteran infielder on Wednesday night.

The 35-year-old Moustakas hit .247 with 12 homers and 48 RBIs in 112 games with Colorado and the Los Angeles Angels last year.

Moustakas was selected by Kansas City with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 amateur draft. He played his first seven-plus seasons with the Royals, winning the World Series in 2015.

The three-time All-Star is a .247 hitter with 215 homers and 683 RBIs in 1,427 career games, also playing for Milwaukee and Cincinnati.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.