Champions League Glance

|All Times EST
(Home teams listed first)
|SECOND ROUND
|First leg
|Tuesday, Feb. 13
Copenhagen (Denmark) 1, Manchester City (England) 3
Leipzig (Germany) 0, Real Madrid (Spain) 1
|Wednesday, Feb. 14
Lazio (Italy) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany), 3 p.m.
Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs. Real Sociedad (Spain), 3 p.m.
|Tuesday, Feb. 20
Inter Milan (Italy) vs. Atlético Madrid (Spain), 3 p.m.
PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. Borussia Dortmund (Germany), 3 p.m.
|Wednesday, Feb. 21
Napoli (Italy) vs. Barcelona (Spain), 3 p.m.
Porto (Portugal) vs. Arsenal (England), 3 p.m.
|Second leg
|Tuesday, March 5
Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Lazio (Italy), 3 p.m.
Real Sociedad (Spain) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France), 3 p.m.
|Wednesday, March 6
Manchester City (England) vs. Copenhagen (Denmark), 3 p.m.
Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Leipzig (Germany), 3 p.m.
|All Times EDT
|Tuesday, March 12
Arsenal (England) vs. Porto (Portugal), 4 p.m.
Barcelona (Spain) vs. Napoli (Italy), 4 p.m.
|Wednesday, March 13
Atlético Madrid (Spain) vs. Inter Milan (Italy), 4 p.m.
Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs. PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), 4 p.m.
