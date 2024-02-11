Live Radio
Champions League Glance

The Associated Press

February 11, 2024, 11:52 AM

All Times EST
(Home teams listed first)
SECOND ROUND
First leg
Tuesday, Feb. 13

Copenhagen (Denmark) vs. Manchester City (England), 3 p.m.

Leipzig (Germany) vs. Real Madrid (Spain), 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Lazio (Italy) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany), 3 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs. Real Sociedad (Spain), 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Inter Milan (Italy) vs. Atlético Madrid (Spain), 3 p.m.

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. Borussia Dortmund (Germany), 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Napoli (Italy) vs. Barcelona (Spain), 3 p.m.

Porto (Portugal) vs. Arsenal (England), 3 p.m.

Second leg
Tuesday, March 5

Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Lazio (Italy), 3 p.m.

Real Sociedad (Spain) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France), 3 p.m.

Wednesday, March 6

Manchester City (England) vs. Copenhagen (Denmark), 3 p.m.

Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Leipzig (Germany), 3 p.m.

All Times EDT
Tuesday, March 12

Arsenal (England) vs. Porto (Portugal), 4 p.m.

Barcelona (Spain) vs. Napoli (Italy), 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 13

Atlético Madrid (Spain) vs. Inter Milan (Italy), 4 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs. PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), 4 p.m.

