Real Madrid concedes stoppage-time equalizer against Atletico, misses chance to go 4 points clear

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid scored a stoppage-time equalizer in a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid to keep its city rival from taking a four-point lead at the top of the Spanish league on Sunday.

Marcos Llorente scored with a header three minutes into added time after Brahim Díaz had put the hosts ahead in the first half at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The late goal prevented Madrid from exploiting second-place Girona’s 0-0 draw with Real Sociedad on Saturday. Madrid leads Girona by two points before the teams meet next week.

Atletico, which had won four games in a row in all competitions, stayed in fourth place, 10 points off the lead. Diego Simeone’s team was two points behind Barcelona, which won 3-1 at Alaves on Saturday.

Madrid extended its unbeaten streak to 26 matches across all tournaments, since a 3-1 league defeat at Atletico in September.

It was the third Madrid derby in less than a month, with Madrid winning the Spanish Super Cup semifinal in Saudi Arabia and Atletico winning in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.

Díaz opened the scoring from close range in the 20th minute after Atletico midfielder Koke Resurrección failed to fully clear a ball in front of the goal.

Llorente’s late header hit the crossbar before going in. Memphis Depay had deflected the ball toward Llorent with another header.

Atletico earlier thought it had equalized with a header by Stefan Savic in the 48th but VAR determined that there was offside by Saúl Ñíguez.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti had a depleted defense because of injuries and had to improvise right back Dani Carvajal as a central defender.

CELTA WINS AWAY

Celta Vigo ended a three-game winless streak and moved further away from the relegation zone by beating Osasuna 3-0.

Jorgen Strand Larsen and Luca de la Torre scored goals one minute apart in the first half and Anastasios Douvikas sealed the victory in the second half.

It was only the second away win in the league for Celta, with the other coming at last-place Almeria in September.

The victory moved Rafa Benítez’s team to 16th place, three points clear of the relegation zone.

Osasuna, now winless in three straight league matches, stayed in 12th place.

WINLESS CADIZ

Cadiz’s winless streak reached 21 consecutive matches in all competitions after a 0-0 draw at Villarreal.

Sitting just inside the relegation zone, Cadiz hasn’t won since it defeated Villarreal 3-1 at home in September.

Villarreal is in 14th place. It was coming off a 5-3 win at Barcelona.

Real Betis and Getafe drew 1-1.

