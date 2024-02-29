C Francisco Mejia re-joins Rays on a minor league contract

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) — Catcher Francisco Mejia has agreed to a minor league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays.…

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) — Catcher Francisco Mejia has agreed to a minor league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Mejia, who was released by the Los Angeles Angels last week, batted .227 with five home runs and 19 RBIs in 50 games with the Rays last season.

The 28-year-old is a .239 career hitter with 29 homers and 118 RBIs over portions of seven seasons with Cleveland, San Diego and Tampa Bay. The deal announced Thursday includes an invitation to major league spring training.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.