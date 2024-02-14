Brayden Point scores in shootout to lift Lightning over Bruins 3-2

BOSTON (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 36 shots and three more in the shootout, and Brayden Point scored the only…

BOSTON (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 36 shots and three more in the shootout, and Brayden Point scored the only goal of the shootout to lead the Tampa Bay Lighting to a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

Nikita Kucherov and Erik Cernak scored early to spot the Lightning a 2-0 lead just 21 minutes into the game.

Brad Marchand had a pair of assists in his 1,000th career NHL game — all of them for Boston. Charlie McAvoy and James van Riemsdyk scored for the reigning Presidents Trophy-winning Bruins, who have the best record in the Eastern Conference despite losing three of their last four games.

Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots for Boston, but he appeared to knock Point’s shot into the net after deflecting it in the air.

OILERS 8, RED WINGS 4

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had a career-high six assists to lead Edmonton to its eighth straight home victory.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two goals and Leon Draisaitl, Cody Ceci, Evan Bouchard, Dylan Holloway, Zach Hyman and Evander Kane also scored for the Oilers. Edmonton is one victory shy of matching their franchise record of nine home wins, done twice — in 2017 and 2022.

Alex DeBrincat, Joe Veleno, Patrick Kane and David Perron scored for the Red Wings, who have lost two of their last three.

CANUCKS 4, BLACKHAWKS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Conor Garland scored twice, Dakota Joshua added a goal and and two assists and NHL-leading Vancouver beat a depleted Chicago.

Nils Hoglander scored for the third straight game as the Canucks improved to 36-12-6 and 78 points. Vancouver hasn’t led the league this late in a season since 2012, when it went on to win the second of consecutive Presidents’ Trophies.

Vancouver outshot league-worst Chicago 38-23, controlling the puck for extended runs in dealing the Blackhawks their seventh straight loss. Tyler Johnson and rookie defenseman Kevin Korchinski scored for Chicago.

Vancouver’s Thatcher Demko made 21 saves. Chicago’s Petr Mrazek blocked 34 shots.

AVALANCHE 6, CAPITALS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen had two goals and two assists, and his line led the way as Colorado ended its four-game losing streak by beating Washington.

Ross Colton scored on a 2-on-1 rush off a pass from Miles Wood in the first period and assisted on Lehkonen’s first goal in the second. Lehkonen delivered a no-look, through-the-legs pass to Mikko Rantanen for his goal on the power play and had an empty netter in the final minute.

Wood added another empty-net goal with 32.8 seconds left. Defenseman Devon Toews also scored for Colorado. Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves to tie Vancouver’s Thatcher Demko for the most victories in the league this season with 28.

Alex Ovechkin extended his goal streak to six by scoring on the power play with 11 minutes left in the third. Connor McMichael and Beck Malenstyn also scored and Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves for the Capitals, who have lost seven of eight.

STARS 4, HURRICANES 2

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Dallas defeated Carolina.

Roope Hintz and Mason Marchment also scored for the Stars, who are 6-1-0 in their last seven games. Matt Duchene had an empty-net goal and an assist.

Jake Oettinger, a first-year All-Star, made 32 saves in his sixth straight win.

Jordan Staal had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who had a five-game road winning streak snapped. Jesper Fast also scored and Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 19 shots.

The Hurricanes appeared to pull within 4-3 with 1:32 to play on a 6-on-5 goal following a scrum in the crease, but Dallas won a challenge for goaltender interference.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, BLUES 1

TORONTO (AP) — Bobby McMann registered the first hat trick of his NHL career as Toronto defeated St. Louis.

William Nylander had the other goal for Toronto. Ilya Samsonov made 14 saves.

The NHL’s department of player safety announced shortly before the opening faceoff it had suspended Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly five games for his cross-check to the head of Ridly Greig.

Alexey Toropchenko scored for St. Louis, which entered 7-1-0 over its last eight games. Jordan Binnington stopped 28 shots in defeat.

SABRES 7, KINGS 0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 33 shots for his fourth career shutout and Jordan Greenway scored twice and added an assist to lead Buffalo to a rout of Los Angeles.

Rasmus Dahlin, JJ Peterka and Alex Tuch had a goal and assist apiece to help the Sabres snap a three-game home skid in which they combined to score three times. Kyle Okposo and Zach Benson also scored in an outing the slow-starting Sabres flipped the script by scoring the opening goal for the first time in eight outings, and holding a lead after 20 minutes for the first time in 11.

The Kings were flat and sloppy through most of an outing in which they provided little support for goalie David Rittich, who finished with 12 saves through two periods. He was replaced by Cam Talbot, who allowed two goals on seven shots.

DEVILS 4, PREDATORS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nico Hischier scored twice to lead New Jersey to victory over Nashville.

Timo Meier and Jack Hughes also scored and Nico Daws made 30 saves for the Devils, winners of back-to-back games on consecutive nights.

Ryan O’Reilly and Tommy Novak scored and Juuse Saros made 42 saves for Nashville, losers of four of five. Roman Josi and Cody Glass each had two assists.

KRAKEN 2, ISLANDERS 1, SO

NEW YORK (AP) — Tomas Tatar scored the lone goal in a shootout and Seattle snapped a three-game losing streak.

Matty Beniers scored in regulation, Philipp Grubauer made 26 saves for the Kraken.

Kyle Palmieri scored and Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 shots in New York’s second consecutive defeat.

Tatar used a series of dekes and a forehand shot to beat Sorokin. Islanders forwards Oliver Wahlstrom, Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal were all denied in the shootout.

CANADIENS 5, DUCKS 0

MONTREAL (AP) — Nick Suzuki had two goals and an assist and Montreal cruised to victory over Anaheim.

The red-hot Suzuki extended his point streak to a career-high eight games — producing 13 points in that span — and is up to 51 points in 53 outings this season.

Cayden Primeau faced little action, making 13 saves in his first start since Jan. 20 as Montreal earned its first shutout of the season.

Juraj Slafkovsky, who connected with Suzuki all night, had a goal and two assists for the first three-point game of his career. Jake Evans and Brandon Gignac — with his first NHL goal — also scored for the Canadiens.

Lukas Dostal stopped 33 shots for Anaheim, which was shut out for the sixth time this season.

SENATORS 6, BLUE JACKETS 3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk recorded the second hat trick of his career to lead Ottawa to its fourth straight win.

Tkachuk scored twice on the power play, and Claude Giroux added a short-handed goal and two assists. Ridly Greig and Erik Brannstrom also scored. Anton Forsberg made 37 saves.

Dmitri Voronkov, Boone Jenner and Jack Roslovic scored for the Blue Jackets. Daniil Tarasov stopped 24 of 29 shots.

