Boris Becker out as Holger Rune’s coach after less than 5 months

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Boris Becker has split with Holger Rune after less than five months coaching the Danish tennis player.

Becker said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday that he didn’t have enough time to work with Rune amid other responsibilities.

“We started this partnership with the initial goal to reach the ATP Finals end of last year but moving forward I realised that in order for this to be successful, I would need to be available for Holger much more than I can. Due to professional and private responsibilities, I can’t give Holger what he needs now,” Becker wrote.

Becker and Rune started working together in October, initially until the end of 2023. Becker said in November they would work together in 2024 as well.

The 20-year-old Rune, who is ranked No. 7, was eliminated in the second round at the Australian Open last month.

There was no immediate reaction from Rune following Becker’s announcement.

