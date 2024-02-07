Booker scores 32, Durant adds 28, Suns push past short-handed Bucks 114-106

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 32 points, Kevin Durant added 28 and the Phoenix Suns beat the short-handed Milwaukee…

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 32 points, Kevin Durant added 28 and the Phoenix Suns beat the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 114-106 on Tuesday night.

The Suns took a 79-73 lead into the fourth quarter and didn’t trail again. Durant threw down a thunderous dunk — while being fouled — and hit the free throw to push Phoenix ahead 93-80 with 8:51 left.

It was part of a big final quarter for the 14-time All-Star, who hit five straight shots and had 14 points.

The Bucks played without star guard Damian Lillard, who missed the game with a sprained ankle, and starting center Brook Lopez, who was out for personal reasons. Milwaukee also played most of the night without forward Khris Middleton, who left in the first quarter with a sprained ankle.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 34 points on 13-for-24 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds. Malik Beasley added 22 points.

The Bucks fell to 1-4 since hiring coach Doc Rivers, who replaced the fired Adrian Griffin.

The Suns, who were playing their first game since a 4-3 road trip, won despite shooting just 8 of 28 (29%) on 3-pointers. Bradley Beal added 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Booker — who was recently named to his fourth All-Star team — shot 12 of 21 from the field. Jusuf Nurkic had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Milwaukee took a 49-48 halftime lead despite shooting just 38% from the field.

Middleton twisted his ankle when landing on Durant’s foot after he attempted a jumper. Durant was called for a foul and it was upgraded to a Flagrant 1 after officials judged that the Suns forward didn’t give Middleton space to land.

The 32-year-old, who is a three-time All-Star, scored six points in eight minutes before the injury.

