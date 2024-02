Berchiche grabs double as Athletic Bilbao hammers Mallorca 4-0 in La Liga

MADRID (AP) — A first-half double from Yuri Berchiche helped Athletic Bilbao beat Mallorca 4-0 on Friday and back to…

MADRID (AP) — A first-half double from Yuri Berchiche helped Athletic Bilbao beat Mallorca 4-0 on Friday and back to winning ways after a recent stumble in the Spanish league.

Athletic was unbeaten in November and December but lost to Valencia on Jan. 20 and drew at Cadiz 0-0 last weekend.

However, Berchiche had the San Mames Stadium rocking after just three minutes when he flicked on a free kick from Nico Williams.

Berchiche scored only once all season before Friday, and after waiting 11 games to score a second he got a third just 13 minutes later, with a neat side-foot finish from a corner kick.

Gorka Guruzeta added a third after 62 minutes when he got on the end of a low cross from Iñaki Williams, and Iker Muniain made it 4-0 two minutes from time.

The result consolidated Bilbao’s fifth position and opened a nine-point gap to Real Sociedad in sixth. Sociedad is at second-placed Girona on Saturday.

Mallorca remained 15th, just four points above the relegation zone.

