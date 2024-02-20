AUTO RACING: NASCAR moves to Atlanta after William Byron’s Daytona 500 win

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Ambetter Health 400 Site: Hampton, Georgia. Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 11:35 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2:30…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Ambetter Health 400

Site: Hampton, Georgia.

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 11:35 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m. (Fox).

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 260 laps, 400 miles.

Last year: Joey Logano won after starting on the pole.

Last race: William Byron crossed under the white flag denoting the final lap at the exact moment a crash broke out behind him and won the rain-delayed Daytona 500, giving team owner Rick Hendrick the win in the 40th anniversary year of Hendrick Motorsports.

Fast facts: Hendrick teammate Alex Bowman was second. … The last Hendrick driver to win the 500 was Dale Earmhardt Jr. in 2014. … Hendrick drivers have won the Daytona 500 nine times, tying the team with Petty Enterprises for the most ever. … The fourth and final caution of the race began when Bowman hit Byron from behind and it caused Byron to sideswipe Brad Keselowski, triggering a 23-car crash that caused a red flag that lasted more than 15 minutes.

Next race: March 3 at Las Vegas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

RAPTOR King of Tough 250

Site: Hampton, Georgia.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 4:35 p.m.; Saturday, race, 5 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 163 laps, 251 miles.

Last year: Austin Hill won after starting third.

Last race: Hill won at Daytona for the third consecutive year on Monday night after the race was postponed by rain.

Fast facts: The season-opening race was originally slated to be run Saturday. … Hill has seven career victories, with two others coming at Atlanta. … Shane van Gisbergen finished 12th as last year’s Cup winner at Chicago made his Xfinity Series debut. … Frankie Muniz, the actor making a transition to motorsports, finished 33rd in his series debut.

Next race: March 2 at Las Vegas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Fr8 208

Site: Hampton, Georgia.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 3:05 p.m.; Saturday, race, 2 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 135 laps, 208 miles.

Last year: Christian Eckes won after starting fourth.

Last race: Nick Sanchez claimed the first Truck Series victory of his career, winning the season opener at Daytona when the race ended under caution.

Fast facts: Corey Heim was second, followed by Rajah Caruth. … The final caution involved 12 trucks and was the record 12th of the race.

Next race: March 1 at Las Vegas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Three-time champion Max Verstappen won the season finale in Abu Dhabi, his seventh consecutive victory and season-record 19th in 22 races in 2023.

Next race: Season opener at Sakhir, Bahrain, March 2.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Scott Dixon won last year’s season finale at Laguna Seca, his third win of the season, all in the last four races. The six-time champion gave Chip Ganassi Racing a 1-2 finish in the standings. A week earlier, teammate Alex Palou had become the first driver in 18 years to clinch the title before the final race of the season.

Next race: Season opener at St. Petersburg, Florida, March 10.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next event: March 7-10, Gainesville, Florida.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: March 3-4, Barberville, Florida.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

___

