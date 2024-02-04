AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Par Scores

Sunday
Pebble Beach, Calif.
a-Pebble Beach Golf Links (Host Course)
6,972 yards; Par 72
b-Spyglass Hill Golf Course
7,041 yards; Par 72
Purse: $20 million
Final Round
Note: Tournament is played on two courses.
|Wyndham Clark (700), $3,600,000
|72b-67a-60a-0a—199
|-17
|Ludvig Aberg (400), $2,160,000
|68b-65a-67a-0a—200
|-16
|Matthieu Pavon (350), $1,360,000
|65a-70b-66a-0a—201
|-15
|Thomas Detry (313), $877,500
|63b-70a-69a-0a—202
|-14
|Mark Hubbard (313), $877,500
|69a-68b-65a-0a—202
|-14
|Jason Day (238), $642,500
|69b-71a-63a-0a—203
|-13
|Tom Hoge (238), $642,500
|71b-66a-66a-0a—203
|-13
|Scottie Scheffler (238), $642,500
|69b-64a-70a-0a—203
|-13
|Justin Thomas (238), $642,500
|68b-67a-68a-0a—203
|-13
|Sam Burns (175), $535,000
|68b-69a-67a-0a—204
|-12
|Keegan Bradley (155), $455,000
|70b-66a-69a-0a—205
|-11
|Patrick Cantlay (155), $455,000
|64b-70a-71a-0a—205
|-11
|Justin Rose (155), $455,000
|68b-71a-66a-0a—205
|-11
|Eric Cole (118), $322,500
|68a-71b-67a-0a—206
|-10
|Emiliano Grillo (118), $322,500
|66b-69a-71a-0a—206
|-10
|Beau Hossler (118), $322,500
|69b-67a-70a-0a—206
|-10
|Si Woo Kim (118), $322,500
|66a-71b-69a-0a—206
|-10
|Peter Malnati (118), $322,500
|69a-68b-69a-0a—206
|-10
|Collin Morikawa (118), $322,500
|67a-70b-69a-0a—206
|-10
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (88), $210,333
|69a-70b-68a-0a—207
|-9
|Cameron Davis (88), $210,333
|70b-69a-68a-0a—207
|-9
|J.T. Poston (88), $210,333
|70b-68a-69a-0a—207
|-9
|Adam Scott (88), $210,333
|72b-67a-68a-0a—207
|-9
|Sahith Theegala (88), $210,333
|70b-67a-70a-0a—207
|-9
|Erik Van Rooyen (88), $210,333
|69a-70b-68a-0a—207
|-9
|Chris Kirk (60), $143,800
|71b-69a-68a-0a—208
|-8
|Luke List (60), $143,800
|72a-67b-69a-0a—208
|-8
|Denny McCarthy (60), $143,800
|68a-70b-70a-0a—208
|-8
|Alex Noren (60), $143,800
|71a-68b-69a-0a—208
|-8
|Sepp Straka (60), $143,800
|69b-71a-68a-0a—208
|-8
|Byeong Hun An (31), $106,625
|71b-71a-67a-0a—209
|-7
|Corey Conners (31), $106,625
|70b-70a-69a-0a—209
|-7
|Tommy Fleetwood (31), $106,625
|69b-72a-68a-0a—209
|-7
|Nicolai Hojgaard (31), $106,625
|74b-65a-70a-0a—209
|-7
|Seonghyeon Kim (31), $106,625
|70a-70b-69a-0a—209
|-7
|Tom Kim (31), $106,625
|71a-67b-71a-0a—209
|-7
|Seamus Power (31), $106,625
|72a-69b-68a-0a—209
|-7
|Sam Ryder (31), $106,625
|71a-67b-71a-0a—209
|-7
|Adam Hadwin (18), $70,125
|73a-67b-70a-0a—210
|-6
|Kurt Kitayama (18), $70,125
|69a-74b-67a-0a—210
|-6
|Matt Kuchar (18), $70,125
|69a-70b-71a-0a—210
|-6
|Maverick McNealy (18), $70,125
|72a-69b-69a-0a—210
|-6
|Taylor Montgomery (18), $70,125
|69a-71b-70a-0a—210
|-6
|Andrew Putnam (18), $70,125
|72b-69a-69a-0a—210
|-6
|Webb Simpson (18), $70,125
|73a-68b-69a-0a—210
|-6
|Jordan Spieth (18), $70,125
|72b-69a-69a-0a—210
|-6
|Tony Finau (13), $48,857
|72a-72b-67a-0a—211
|-5
|Rickie Fowler (13), $48,857
|67b-71a-73a-0a—211
|-5
|Nick Hardy (13), $48,857
|71a-73b-67a-0a—211
|-5
|Taylor Moore (13), $48,857
|70b-70a-71a-0a—211
|-5
|Adam Schenk (13), $48,857
|74b-71a-66a-0a—211
|-5
|Adam Svensson (13), $48,857
|70a-73b-68a-0a—211
|-5
|Brandon Wu (13), $48,857
|73a-70b-68a-0a—211
|-5
|Brian Harman (10), $42,500
|72b-70a-70a-0a—212
|-4
|Keith Mitchell (10), $42,500
|74b-66a-72a-0a—212
|-4
|Xander Schauffele (10), $42,500
|73a-72b-67a-0a—212
|-4
|J.J. Spaun (10), $42,500
|73a-73b-66a-0a—212
|-4
|Matt Fitzpatrick (8), $38,250
|69a-68b-76a-0a—213
|-3
|Lucas Glover (8), $38,250
|73a-74b-66a-0a—213
|-3
|Ben Griffin (8), $38,250
|74a-67b-72a-0a—213
|-3
|Russell Henley (8), $38,250
|72a-73b-68a-0a—213
|-3
|Lee Hodges (8), $38,250
|70b-75a-68a-0a—213
|-3
|Viktor Hovland (8), $38,250
|69b-72a-72a-0a—213
|-3
|Brendon Todd (8), $38,250
|70a-73b-70a-0a—213
|-3
|Kevin Yu (8), $38,250
|72b-68a-73a-0a—213
|-3
|Max Homa (6), $35,313
|69a-73b-72a-0a—214
|-2
|Sungjae Im (6), $35,313
|72a-76b-66a-0a—214
|-2
|Rory McIlroy (6), $35,313
|71b-74a-69a-0a—214
|-2
|Grayson Murray (6), $35,313
|73b-69a-72a-0a—214
|-2
|Cameron Young (6), $34,500
|71b-74a-70a-0a—215
|-1
|Mackenzie Hughes (6), $33,875
|76b-70a-70a-0a—216
|E
|Stephan Jaeger (6), $33,875
|73b-74a-69a-0a—216
|E
|Hideki Matsuyama (6), $33,875
|75b-71a-70a-0a—216
|E
|Nick Taylor (6), $33,875
|71a-77b-68a-0a—216
|E
|Alex Smalley (5), $33,250
|73a-68b-76a-0a—217
|+1
|Harris English (5), $33,000
|75a-74b-69a-0a—218
|+2
|Hayden Buckley (5), $32,750
|76a-74b-69a-0a—219
|+3
|Davis Riley (5), $32,500
|71b-71a-78a-0a—220
|+4
|Patrick Rodgers (5), $32,250
|76a-74b-71a-0a—221
|+5
|Nick Dunlap (4), $32,000
|76a-74b-73a-0a—223
|+7
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.