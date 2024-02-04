AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Par Scores

Sunday Pebble Beach, Calif. a-Pebble Beach Golf Links (Host Course) 6,972 yards; Par 72 b-Spyglass Hill Golf Course 7,041 yards;…

Listen now to WTOP News

Sunday

Pebble Beach, Calif.

a-Pebble Beach Golf Links (Host Course)

6,972 yards; Par 72

b-Spyglass Hill Golf Course

7,041 yards; Par 72

Purse: $20 million

Final Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses.

Wyndham Clark (700), $3,600,000 72b-67a-60a-0a—199 -17 Ludvig Aberg (400), $2,160,000 68b-65a-67a-0a—200 -16 Matthieu Pavon (350), $1,360,000 65a-70b-66a-0a—201 -15 Thomas Detry (313), $877,500 63b-70a-69a-0a—202 -14 Mark Hubbard (313), $877,500 69a-68b-65a-0a—202 -14 Jason Day (238), $642,500 69b-71a-63a-0a—203 -13 Tom Hoge (238), $642,500 71b-66a-66a-0a—203 -13 Scottie Scheffler (238), $642,500 69b-64a-70a-0a—203 -13 Justin Thomas (238), $642,500 68b-67a-68a-0a—203 -13 Sam Burns (175), $535,000 68b-69a-67a-0a—204 -12 Keegan Bradley (155), $455,000 70b-66a-69a-0a—205 -11 Patrick Cantlay (155), $455,000 64b-70a-71a-0a—205 -11 Justin Rose (155), $455,000 68b-71a-66a-0a—205 -11 Eric Cole (118), $322,500 68a-71b-67a-0a—206 -10 Emiliano Grillo (118), $322,500 66b-69a-71a-0a—206 -10 Beau Hossler (118), $322,500 69b-67a-70a-0a—206 -10 Si Woo Kim (118), $322,500 66a-71b-69a-0a—206 -10 Peter Malnati (118), $322,500 69a-68b-69a-0a—206 -10 Collin Morikawa (118), $322,500 67a-70b-69a-0a—206 -10 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (88), $210,333 69a-70b-68a-0a—207 -9 Cameron Davis (88), $210,333 70b-69a-68a-0a—207 -9 J.T. Poston (88), $210,333 70b-68a-69a-0a—207 -9 Adam Scott (88), $210,333 72b-67a-68a-0a—207 -9 Sahith Theegala (88), $210,333 70b-67a-70a-0a—207 -9 Erik Van Rooyen (88), $210,333 69a-70b-68a-0a—207 -9 Chris Kirk (60), $143,800 71b-69a-68a-0a—208 -8 Luke List (60), $143,800 72a-67b-69a-0a—208 -8 Denny McCarthy (60), $143,800 68a-70b-70a-0a—208 -8 Alex Noren (60), $143,800 71a-68b-69a-0a—208 -8 Sepp Straka (60), $143,800 69b-71a-68a-0a—208 -8 Byeong Hun An (31), $106,625 71b-71a-67a-0a—209 -7 Corey Conners (31), $106,625 70b-70a-69a-0a—209 -7 Tommy Fleetwood (31), $106,625 69b-72a-68a-0a—209 -7 Nicolai Hojgaard (31), $106,625 74b-65a-70a-0a—209 -7 Seonghyeon Kim (31), $106,625 70a-70b-69a-0a—209 -7 Tom Kim (31), $106,625 71a-67b-71a-0a—209 -7 Seamus Power (31), $106,625 72a-69b-68a-0a—209 -7 Sam Ryder (31), $106,625 71a-67b-71a-0a—209 -7 Adam Hadwin (18), $70,125 73a-67b-70a-0a—210 -6 Kurt Kitayama (18), $70,125 69a-74b-67a-0a—210 -6 Matt Kuchar (18), $70,125 69a-70b-71a-0a—210 -6 Maverick McNealy (18), $70,125 72a-69b-69a-0a—210 -6 Taylor Montgomery (18), $70,125 69a-71b-70a-0a—210 -6 Andrew Putnam (18), $70,125 72b-69a-69a-0a—210 -6 Webb Simpson (18), $70,125 73a-68b-69a-0a—210 -6 Jordan Spieth (18), $70,125 72b-69a-69a-0a—210 -6 Tony Finau (13), $48,857 72a-72b-67a-0a—211 -5 Rickie Fowler (13), $48,857 67b-71a-73a-0a—211 -5 Nick Hardy (13), $48,857 71a-73b-67a-0a—211 -5 Taylor Moore (13), $48,857 70b-70a-71a-0a—211 -5 Adam Schenk (13), $48,857 74b-71a-66a-0a—211 -5 Adam Svensson (13), $48,857 70a-73b-68a-0a—211 -5 Brandon Wu (13), $48,857 73a-70b-68a-0a—211 -5 Brian Harman (10), $42,500 72b-70a-70a-0a—212 -4 Keith Mitchell (10), $42,500 74b-66a-72a-0a—212 -4 Xander Schauffele (10), $42,500 73a-72b-67a-0a—212 -4 J.J. Spaun (10), $42,500 73a-73b-66a-0a—212 -4 Matt Fitzpatrick (8), $38,250 69a-68b-76a-0a—213 -3 Lucas Glover (8), $38,250 73a-74b-66a-0a—213 -3 Ben Griffin (8), $38,250 74a-67b-72a-0a—213 -3 Russell Henley (8), $38,250 72a-73b-68a-0a—213 -3 Lee Hodges (8), $38,250 70b-75a-68a-0a—213 -3 Viktor Hovland (8), $38,250 69b-72a-72a-0a—213 -3 Brendon Todd (8), $38,250 70a-73b-70a-0a—213 -3 Kevin Yu (8), $38,250 72b-68a-73a-0a—213 -3 Max Homa (6), $35,313 69a-73b-72a-0a—214 -2 Sungjae Im (6), $35,313 72a-76b-66a-0a—214 -2 Rory McIlroy (6), $35,313 71b-74a-69a-0a—214 -2 Grayson Murray (6), $35,313 73b-69a-72a-0a—214 -2 Cameron Young (6), $34,500 71b-74a-70a-0a—215 -1 Mackenzie Hughes (6), $33,875 76b-70a-70a-0a—216 E Stephan Jaeger (6), $33,875 73b-74a-69a-0a—216 E Hideki Matsuyama (6), $33,875 75b-71a-70a-0a—216 E Nick Taylor (6), $33,875 71a-77b-68a-0a—216 E Alex Smalley (5), $33,250 73a-68b-76a-0a—217 +1 Harris English (5), $33,000 75a-74b-69a-0a—218 +2 Hayden Buckley (5), $32,750 76a-74b-69a-0a—219 +3 Davis Riley (5), $32,500 71b-71a-78a-0a—220 +4 Patrick Rodgers (5), $32,250 76a-74b-71a-0a—221 +5 Nick Dunlap (4), $32,000 76a-74b-73a-0a—223 +7

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.