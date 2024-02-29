Atlanta Hawks waive G Patty Mills, convert G Trent Forrest to standard NBA contract

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks waived 15-year veteran guard Patty Mills on Thursday. The 35-year-old Mills played sparingly for…

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks waived 15-year veteran guard Patty Mills on Thursday.

The 35-year-old Mills played sparingly for the Hawks after being acquired from Oklahoma City last summer. He averaged 2.7 points and 1.1 rebounds in 19 games with Atlanta.

The Hawks also converted the two-way contract of guard Trent Forrest to a standard NBA deal. He is averaging 2.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 20 games this season.

An undrafted player out of Florida State, Forrest spent last season with the Hawks on a two-way contract after two years under a similar deal with Utah.

Mills has 879 appearances, including 107 starts, over a career spent largely with the San Antonio Spurs. He also played for Portland and Brooklyn before joining the Hawks, posting career averages of 8.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

