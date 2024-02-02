Athletics sign lefty Alex Wood, acquire righty Ross Stripling from Giants

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Free agent left-hander Alex Wood has agreed to an $8.5 million, one-year contract with the Oakland…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Free agent left-hander Alex Wood has agreed to an $8.5 million, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics, who also acquired right-hander Ross Stripling and cash from the San Francisco Giants.

The teams announced the swap Friday. The Giants will receive minor league outfielder Jonah Cox.

Wood, who pitched the past three seasons for San Francisco, also has $1 million in possible performance bonuses in his contract.

The 33-year-old pitcher went 5-5 with a 4.33 ERA over 29 appearances with 12 starts in 2023.

Stripling, 34, finished 0-5 with a 5.35 ERA in 22 outings and 11 starts for the Giants. He is 38-43 with a 3.96 ERA over eight major league seasons with the Angels, Toronto and San Francisco.

In a move to create room on the 40-man roster, Oakland outrighted left-handed pitcher Francisco Perez to Triple-A Las Vegas and designated infielder Jonah Bride for assignment.

