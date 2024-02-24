Argentina’s Báez advances to Rio Open final

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Fifth-seeded Sebastián Báez beat his Argentine compatriot Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets on Saturday to…

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Fifth-seeded Sebastián Báez beat his Argentine compatriot Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets on Saturday to reach the final of the Rio Open.

The 30th-ranked Báez won 7-5, 6-0 in Rio de Janeiro.

He will face either defending champion Cameron Norrie or another Argentinian, Mariano Navone, in the final.

Second-seeded Norrie became the favorite to win the clay-court tournament again after Carlos Alcaraz, Stan Wawrinka and Nicolás Jarry were all earlier beaten or retired injured.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.