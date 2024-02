Arbitration Winners-Losers

Players 7, Teams 2 Winners Player, Club Asked Offered Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Tor $19,900,000 18,050,000 J.D. Davis, SF 6,900,000 6,550,000…

Players 7, Teams 2 Winners Player, Club Asked Offered Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Tor $19,900,000 18,050,000 J.D. Davis, SF 6,900,000 6,550,000 Austin Hays, Bal 6,300,000 5,850,000 Taylor Ward, LAA 4,800,000 4,300,000 Mauricio Dubón, Hou 3,500,000 3,000,000 Jacob Webb, Bal 1,000,000 925,000 Phil Bickford, NYM 900,000 815,000

Losers Player, Club Asked Offered Jazz Chisholm Jr., Mia $2,900,000 $2,625,000 José Suarez, LAA 1,350,000 925,000

