Arbitration Winners-Losers

Players 5, Teams 2 Winners Player, Club Asked Offered Austin Hays, Bal $6,300,000 $5,850,000 Taylor Ward, LAA 4,800,000 4,300,000 Mauricio Dubón, Hou 3,500,000 3,000,000 Jacob Webb, Bal 1,000,000 925,000 Phil Bickford, NYM 900,000 815,000

Losers Player, Club Asked Offered Jazz Chisholm Jr., Mia $2,900,000 $2,625,000 José Suarez, LAA 1,350,000 925,000

