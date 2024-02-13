All-Star Game Records

INDIVIDUAL Career Games Played — 18, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee-L.A. Lakers. Minutes Played — 449, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee-L.A. Lakers. Points —…

INDIVIDUAL Career

Games Played — 18, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee-L.A. Lakers.

Minutes Played — 449, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee-L.A. Lakers.

Points — 262, Michael Jordan, Chicago-Washington.

Scoring Average — 20.5, Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati-Milwaukee (1246 points-12 games).

Field Goals Made — 110, Michael Jordan, Chicago-Washington.

Field Goals Attempted — 233, Michael Jordan, Chicago-Washington.

Free Throws Made — 78, Elgin Baylor, Minneapolis-L.A. Lakers.

Free Throws Attempted — 98, Elgin Baylor, Minneapolis-L.A. Lakers and Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati-Milwaukee.

3-Point Field Goals Made — 20, Ray Allen, Milwaukee-Seattle-Boston.

3-Point Field Goals Attempted — 64, Ray Allen, Milwaukee-Seattle-Boston.

Rebounds — 197, Wilt Chamberlain, Phi.-S.F. Warriors-Phi. 76ers-L.A. Lakers

Assists — 127, Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers.

Steals — 37, Michael Jordan, Chicago-Washington.

Blocked Shots — 31, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee-L.A. Lakers.

Personal Fouls — 57, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee-L.A. Lakers.

Game

Points — 42, Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia Warriors, 1962.

Field Goals Made — 17, Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia Warriors, 1962; Michael Jordan, Chicago, 1988 and Kevin Garnett, Minnesota, 2003 (2OT).

Field Goals Attempted — 27, Rick Barry, San Francisco, 1967 and Michael Jordan, Washington 2003 (2OT).

Free Throws Made — 12, Elgin Baylor, Los Angeles, 1962, and Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati, 1965.

Free Throws Attempted — 16, Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia Warriors, 1962.

3-Point Field Goals Made — 6, Mark Price, Cleveland, 1993 (OT).

3-Point Field Goals Attempted — 11, Ray Allen, Seattle, 2005.

Rebounds — 27, Bob Pettit, St. Louis, 1962.

Assists — 22, Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers, 1984 (OT); 19, Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers, 1988.

Steals — 8, Rick Barry, Golden State, 1975.

Blocked Shots — 6, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Los Angeles, 1980 (OT); 5, Patrick Ewing, New York, 1990 and Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston, 1994.

