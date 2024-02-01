Alex Turcotte has his first NHL goal and assist, Kings beat Predators 4-2 to end 4-game skid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alex Turcotte had his first NHL goal and assist and the Los Angeles Kings beat the…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alex Turcotte had his first NHL goal and assist and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Nashville Predators 4-2 on Wednesday night to snap a four-game skid in the final game for both teams before the NHL All-Star break.

Playing his second NHL game of the season and 14th overall, Turcotte — the fifth overall pick in 2019 — made it 2-0 in the second period and had an assist on Trevor Lewis’ goal with 6:39 left that helped Los Angeles win for just the third time in 17 games.

Dave Rittich, who played 17 games for Nashville in the 2021-22 season, made 38 saves to improve to 5-1-3 this season.

Carl Grundstrom also scored and Kevin Fiala added an empty-netter. Filip Forsberg and Philip Tomasino scored for Nashville.

DUCKS 3, SHARKS 2, OT

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry tied it with 1:01 remaining in regulation and assisted on Frank Vatrano’s goal with 52 seconds left in overtime in Anaheim’s victory over San Jose.

Vatrano, the Ducks’ representative in the NHL All-Star Game this weekend, put a wrist shot past Kaapo Kahkonen for his 22nd goal of the season and Anaheim’s third win in four games. Terry beat Kahkonen with a wrist shot with plenty of traffic around the net.

Isac Lundestrom also scored for Anaheim and John Gibson made 26 saves. Adam Henrique also extended his points steak to six games with an assist on Terry’s goal.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic scored for the third straight game for San Jose. Anthony Duclair also scored for the Sharks and Kahkonen stopped 31 shots.

SENATORS 3, RED WINGS 2, OT

DETROIT (AP) — Shane Pinto scored on a tip-in at 2:05 of overtime to lift Ottawa past Detroit.

Pinto deflected the puck in after Thomas Chabot shoveled it toward the net.

Brady Tkachuk and Mark Kastelic also scored for the Senators. Joonas Korpisalo made 23 saves.

Daniel Sprong and Dylan Larkin scored for Detroit. Larkin extended his points streak to 12 games during the third period with his team-high 23rd goal.

