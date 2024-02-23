Aho scores late goal, Kochetkov has 44-save shutout, Hurricanes edge Panthers 1-0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored with 18.9 seconds left, helping Pyotr Kochetkov and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored with 18.9 seconds left, helping Pyotr Kochetkov and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Florida Panthers 1-0 on Thursday night.

Kochetkov stopped 44 shots in his third shutout of the season. Carolina has won four straight and six of its past seven games.

Florida had won 11 straight road games, one short of tying the NHL record.

Aho lifted Carolina to the win in this one when he beat Sergei Bobrovsky after a shot attempt by Andrei Svechnikov was blocked before it could get to the net. Bobrovsky finished with 28 saves.

RED WINGS 2, AVALANCHE 1, OT

DETROIT (AP) — Patrick Kane scored at 3:42 of overtime to give Detroit the win over Colorado.

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin dropped a pass to Kane, who whipped a quick shot from the top of the hash marks past Avalanche goalie Justus Annunen.

Nathan MacKinnon scored for the Avalanche. Larkin had Detroit’s other goal.

The victory ended the Red Wings’ 10-game losing streak against the Avalanche. Detroit had not beaten Colorado in nearly eight years. The Red Wings’ last win over the Avalanche was 5-3 in Detroit on Feb. 27, 2016.

Annunen made 28 saves while Detroit goaltender Alex Lyon stopped 30 shots.

FLAMES 3, BRUINS 2, OT

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored an unsassisted goal 3:56 into overtime to lead Calgary to the win over Boston.

Kadri took the puck up ice on a 3-on-1 and fired a shot into the far corner past Linus Ullmark just seconds after Jakob Markstrom stopped David Pastrnak at the other end.

Oliver Kylington and Martin Pospisil also scored for Calgary and Markstrom made 32 saves.

Charlie Coyle scored both goals for Boston, which extended its road point streak to 11 games Ullmark stopped 27 shots.

MAPLE LEAFS 7, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Auston Matthews scored again to continue his sizzling surge, Max Domi had two goals, and Toronto beat Vegas for the Leafs’ sixth straight win.

Jake McCabe, David Kampf, John Tavares and Pontus Holmberg also scored for Toronto. Martin Jones had 23 saves.

Matthews stretched his goal streak to five games with 10 goals and 13 points over that stretch. On Wednesday at Arizona, Matthews became the fastest U.S.-born player to reach 50 goals in a season, reaching that mark in 54 games. He has an NHL-best 52 goals this season.

Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist for the Golden Knights, and William Karlsson and Michael Amadio each scored a goal.

RANGERS 5, DEVILS 1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice, Artemi Panarin had three assists and New York beat New Jersey for its ninth straight win to tie the team’s longest streak in eight seasons.

Igor Shesterkin made 39 saves and picked up his first assist of the season as the Rangers moved within a win of tying their longest winning streak in franchise history. They had 10-game runs in 1972-73 and 1939-40.

Mika Zibanejad scored a power-play goal, linemate Chris Kreider got his 29th of the season and Vincent Trocheck tallied late for New York, which has not lost since Jan. 26.

Jack Hughes broke up Shesterkin’s bid for a second shutout this season with 2:07 to play. Nico Daws made 13 saves for New Jersey, which lost its second straight.

BLUES 4, ISLANDERS 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pavel Buchnevich and Brandon Saad combined for three goals in a 32-second span in the second period, sending St. Louis to the victory over New York.

Buchnevich also scored midway through the third, finishing his fourth career hat trick. Robert Thomas had three assists, and Jordan Kyrou had two.

Jordan Binnington made 38 saves to earn career win No. 137, moving him into a tie with Curtis Joseph for third on the franchise wins list. It was Binnington’s third shutout of the season and No. 15 for his career.

Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves for the Islanders, who fell to 1-2-2 in their last five games.

KRAKEN 5, CANUCKS 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann had a goal and three assists, Jordan Eberle added two goals and an assist and Seattle handed NHL-leading Vancouver its fourth straight loss.

Vince Dunn and Justin Schultz also scored for Seattle, which took the season series against their Pacific Northwest rival and is 3-0-1 since a 2-7-1 skid. Philipp Grubauer made 19 saves in his first home start and second overall since suffering a lower-body injury on Dec. 9.

J.T. Miller and Sam Lafferty scored for Vancouver, which is 3-5-1 since a 12-game point streak. Thatcher Demko made 26 saves.

PREDATORS 4, KINGS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Colton Sissons had a goal and two assists and Juuse Saros made 27 saves, helping Nashville beat Los Angeles.

Nashville has won three in a row for the first time since a four-game streak Dec. 10-16. Jeremy Lauzon had a goal and an assist for the Predators, and Mark Jankowski and Yakov Trenin also scored.

Kevin Fiala scored for the Kings, who had won four in a row. David Rittich made 17 stops in the team’s second loss in seven games under interim coach Jim Hiller.

CAPITALS 5, LIGHTNING 3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Rasmus Sandin snapped a tie with 4:59 left in the third period, and Washington beat Tampa Bay for its third consecutive win.

Connor McMichael had two goals for the Capitals, including an empty-netter. Anthony Mantha and Nicolas Aube-Kubel also scored, and Tom Wilson had two assists. Charlie Lindgren made 29 saves for Washington.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots for Tampa Bay. Brandon Hagel, Nicholas Paul and Tyler Motte scored.

Washington’s T.J. Oshie left with a non-contact injury in the third.

PENGUINS 4, CANADIENS 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Rust and Drew O’Conner scored 21 seconds apart in the second period to break open a close game and Pittsburgh gave its flagging postseason hopes a boost with a win over Montreal.

Pittsburgh, which began the day eight points out of a wild-card spot in the jumbled Eastern Conference with less than two months to go in the regular season, won for just the second time in its last seven games behind 31 saves from Tristan Jarry.

Mike Matheson collected his eighth goal of the season for Montreal. Cayden Primeau stopped 23 shots but the Canadiens lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Kris Letang had the other two Pittsburgh goals, including an empty netter.

SENATORS 4, STARS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Josh Norris score two goals and Ottawa beat Dallas for its second win in three games.

Thomas Chabot and Shane Pinto also scored for Ottawa while Anton Forsberg stopped 14 shots.

Joe Pavelski scored for Dallas, which has now lost four in a row.

Jake Oettinger started in net for Dallas but was pulled in the second period after allowing three goals on 11 shots. Scott Wedgewood gave up one goal on 19 shots in relief.

The Senators scored three unanswered goals while holding the Stars to just four shots in the second period.

__

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.