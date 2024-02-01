After visa issues, Shoaib Bashir set for England debut against India in 2nd cricket test

VISAKHAPATNAM, India (AP) — England will debut 20-year-old spinner Shoaib Bashir against India in the second test starting Friday, barely…

Bashir, a British Muslim of Pakistani heritage, was the only member of England’s touring party to be significantly delayed over his visa application. The drew comment from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office that it expects British citizens to be treated fairly by India.

Bashir was grounded following a training camp in Abu Dhabi while his teammates transferred to Hyderabad ahead of the first test, which was won by England on Sunday. He had to return to London and eventually received approval, arriving in India last weekend. He is in the team as a replacement for Jack Leach, who has been ruled out because of injury.

Bashir has taken just 10 first-class wickets in six games at an average of 67, while Leach’s absence means England’s three specialist spinners have three caps between them — two for Rehan Ahmed and one for Tom Hartley.

Record wicket-taker James Anderson also came into the side for the match in Visakhapatnam, replacing Mark Wood.

Already missing star batter Virat Kohli because of personal reasons, India said on Monday the team would be without allrounder Ravindra Jadeja (hamstring) and batter KL Rahul (quadriceps) due to injuries sustained in the first test.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson.

