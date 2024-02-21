Aerin Frankel allows one goal, Boston beats Ottawa 3-1

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Aerin Frankel shut out Ottawa over the final two periods as Boston earned a 3-1 win…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Aerin Frankel shut out Ottawa over the final two periods as Boston earned a 3-1 win at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell on Wednesday night — its first home-ice victory in five games.

It was the second-straight game between the teams in three days at the Tsongas Center. Ottawa scored a 4-2 win over Boston Monday.

Loren Gabel collected her fourth goal of the season seven minutes in to give Boston a 1-0 lead. But Kateřina Mrázová answered with Ottawa’s lone goal at the 16:35 mark of the first.

Susanna Tapani gave Boston the lead in the first minute of the second period and Hilary Knight added insurance at the 13:49 mark of the third.

Frankel made 29 saves on 30 Ottawa shots to earn the win.

Emerance Maschmeyer faced 24 Boston shots and made 20 saves.

The victory earned Boston three points in the Professional Women’s Hockey League standings to move out of a three-way tie for fourth place and into a two-way tie with New York for fourth. Ottawa falls in to last place.

Ottawa signed Rosalie Demers to a contract to replace Mikyla Grant-Mentis, who was released Saturday.

___

AP hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/hockey

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.