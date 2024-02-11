Add Super Bowl Play-by-Play

___ THIRD QUARTER Kansas City J.Moody kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone, Touchback. 1st & 10 at…

___

THIRD QUARTER Kansas City

J.Moody kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone, Touchback.

1st & 10 at KC 25 (15:00) P.Mahomes FUMBLES (Aborted) at KC 17, recovered by KC-I.Pacheco at KC 15. I.Pacheco to KC 13 for -2 yards (N.Bosa).

2nd & 22 at KC 13 (14:15) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to N.Gray to KC 23 for 10 yards (L.Ryan).

3rd & 12 at KC 23 (13:38) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass deep right intended for M.Valdes-Scantling INTERCEPTED by J.Brown at KC 44. J.Brown to KC 44 for no gain (T.Kelce).

San Francisco

1st & 10 at KC 44 (13:30) (Shotgun) B.Purdy pass incomplete short right (L.Chenal).

2nd & 10 at KC 44 (13:26) PENALTY on SF-A.Banks, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at KC 44 – No Play.

2nd & 15 at KC 49 (13:26) (Shotgun) B.Purdy pass incomplete short left to D.Samuel.

3rd & 15 at KC 49 (13:22) (Shotgun) B.Purdy scrambles left end to KC 45 for 4 yards (W.Gay).

4th & 11 at KC 45 (12:39) M.Wishnowsky punts 43 yards to KC 2, Center-T.Pepper, downed by SF-C.Conley.

Kansas City

1st & 10 at KC 2 (12:31) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to M.Valdes-Scantling.

2nd & 10 at KC 2 (12:26) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to KC 11 for 9 yards (O.Burks; C.Ward).

3rd & 1 at KC 11 (11:46) I.Pacheco up the middle to KC 11 for no gain (J.Kinlaw).

4th & 1 at KC 11 (10:53) T.Townsend punts 53 yards to SF 36, Center-J.Winchester, fair catch by R.McCloud.

San Francisco

1st & 10 at SF 36 (10:45) B.Purdy pass short right to J.Jennings to SF 28 for -8 yards (L.Chenal).

2nd & 18 at SF 28 (10:00) (Shotgun) B.Purdy pass short left to C.McCaffrey to SF 35 for 7 yards (N.Bolton).

3rd & 11 at SF 35 (9:15) (Shotgun) B.Purdy pass incomplete deep left to G.Kittle. SF-D.Samuel was injured during the play.

4th & 11 at SF 35 (9:10) M.Wishnowsky punts 52 yards to KC 13, Center-T.Pepper. R.James to KC 13 for no gain (C.Conley).

Kansas City

1st & 10 at KC 14 (9:02) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce pushed ob at KC 25 for 11 yards (C.Ward).

1st & 10 at KC 25 (8:28) P.Mahomes pass short left to I.Pacheco to KC 28 for 3 yards (D.Lenoir, J.Kinlaw).

2nd & 7 at KC 28 (7:52) (Shotgun) I.Pacheco left guard to KC 31 for 3 yards (T.Gipson; O.Burks).

3rd & 4 at KC 31 (7:16) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes scrambles left end to KC 35 for 4 yards (D.Lenoir, A.Armstead).

1st & 10 at KC 35 (6:40) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes right guard to SF 43 for 22 yards (L.Ryan).

1st & 10 at SF 43 (6:03) (Shotgun) I.Pacheco right guard to SF 41 for 2 yards (D.Flannigan-Fowles).

2nd & 8 at SF 41 (5:31) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right.

3rd & 8 at SF 41 (5:24) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Hardman to SF 39 for 2 yards (D.Lenoir).

4th & 6 at SF 39 (5:06) H.Butker 57 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.

San Francisco 10, Kansas City 6

H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone, Touchback.

San Francisco

1st & 10 at SF 25 (5:01) C.McCaffrey up the middle to SF 25 for no gain (M.Pennel).

2nd & 10 at SF 25 (4:23) (Shotgun) B.Purdy pass incomplete short left to B.Aiyuk (M.Edwards).

3rd & 10 at SF 25 (4:17) (Shotgun) B.Purdy pass incomplete deep middle to D.Samuel (T.McDuffie).

4th & 10 at SF 25 (4:11) M.Wishnowsky punts 55 yards to KC 20, Center-T.Pepper. R.James to KC 27 for 7 yards (G.Odum).

Kansas City

1st & 10 at KC 27 (3:59) (Shotgun) I.Pacheco up the middle to KC 30 for 3 yards (D.Flannigan-Fowles; S.Joseph).

2nd & 7 at KC 30 (3:26) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to KC 35 for 5 yards (O.Burks).

3rd & 2 at KC 35 (2:49) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to R.James.

4th & 2 at KC 35 (2:42) T.Townsend punts 40 yards to SF 25, Center-J.Winchester. D.Luter MUFFS catch, RECOVERED by KC-Ja.Watson at SF 17. Ja.Watson to SF 16 for 1 yard.

Kansas City

1st & 10 at SF 16 (2:32) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass deep middle to M.Valdes-Scantling for 16 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

XP attempt from SF 15 H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.

Kansas City 13, San Francisco 10

H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone, Touchback.

San Francisco

1st & 10 at SF 25 (2:28) B.Purdy pass incomplete short right to B.Aiyuk (N.Farrell). SF-J.Feliciano was injured during the play.

2nd & 10 at SF 25 (2:23) C.McCaffrey up the middle to SF 30 for 5 yards (T.McDuffie).

3rd & 5 at SF 30 (1:43) (Shotgun) B.Purdy pass short right to J.Jennings to SF 47 for 17 yards (M.Edwards, N.Bolton).

1st & 10 at SF 47 (1:00) (Shotgun) B.Purdy pass short left to D.Samuel to KC 44 for 9 yards (M.Edwards; N.Bolton).

2nd & 1 at KC 44 (:20) K.Juszczyk up the middle to KC 42 for 2 yards (J.Reid).

END QUARTER

Kansas City 13, San Francisco 10

