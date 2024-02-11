Add Super Bowl Play-by-Play

___ SECOND QUARTER San Francisco 49ers 3rd & 14 at KC 37 (15:00) (Shotgun) B.Purdy pass incomplete deep left to…

___

SECOND QUARTER San Francisco 49ers

3rd & 14 at KC 37 (15:00) (Shotgun) B.Purdy pass incomplete deep left to D.Samuel (T.McDuffie).

4th & 14 at KC 37 (14:53) J.Moody 55 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-T.Pepper, Holder-M.Wishnowsky.

San Francisco 3, Kansas City 0

J.Moody kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone, Touchback.

Kansas City Chiefs

1st & 10 at KC 25 (14:48) P.Mahomes pass short left to I.Pacheco pushed ob at KC 32 for 7 yards (T.Gipson).

2nd & 3 at KC 32 (14:15) (Shotgun) I.Pacheco right guard to KC 34 for 2 yards (K.Givens).

3rd & 1 at KC 34 (13:41) R.Rice right tackle to KC 38 for 4 yards (D.Greenlaw).

1st & 10 at KC 38 (13:01) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass deep right to M.Hardman to SF 9 for 53 yards (J.Brown).

1st & 9 at SF 9 (12:09) I.Pacheco left tackle to SF 10 for -1 yards (D.Lenoir). FUMBLES (D.Lenoir), RECOVERED by SF-J.Hargrave at SF 8.

San Francisco 49ers

1st & 10 at SF 8 (11:59) B.Purdy scrambles left end pushed ob at SF 17 for 9 yards (N.Bolton). PENALTY on KC-N.Bolton, Horse Collar Tackle, 15 yards, enforced at SF 17.

1st & 10 at SF 32 (11:36) D.Samuel up the middle to SF 33 for 1 yard (M.Pennel).

2nd & 9 at SF 33 (10:58) C.McCaffrey left guard to SF 33 for no gain (C.Jones; M.Pennel).

3rd & 9 at SF 33 (10:12) (Shotgun) B.Purdy sacked at SF 29 for -4 yards (J.Reid).

4th & 13 at SF 29 (9:26) M.Wishnowsky punts 51 yards to KC 20, Center-T.Pepper. R.James MUFFS catch, and recovers at KC 20. R.James to KC 20 for no gain (C.Woerner)

Kansas City Chiefs

1st & 10 at KC 20 (9:16) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left (C.Young). PENALTY on KC-P.Mahomes, Intentional Grounding, 10 yards, enforced at KC 20.

2nd & 20 at KC 10 (9:07) (Shotgun) I.Pacheco up the middle to KC 14 for 4 yards (F.Warner).

3rd & 16 at KC 14 (8:35) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes scrambles right tackle to KC 17 for 3 yards (A.Armstead).

4th & 13 at KC 17 (7:56) T.Townsend punts 50 yards to SF 33, Center-J.Winchester, fair catch by R.McCloud.

San Francisco 49ers

1st & 10 at SF 33 (7:49) (Shotgun) B.Purdy pass incomplete short left to D.Samuel (G.Karlaftis).

2nd & 10 at SF 33 (7:44) (Shotgun) B.Purdy pass short middle to D.Samuel to SF 45 for 12 yards (N.Bolton, J.Reid).

1st & 10 at SF 45 (7:04) B.Purdy pass short left to C.McCaffrey to KC 49 for 6 yards (J.Reid, C.Conner).

2nd & 4 at KC 49 (6:22) C.McCaffrey left tackle to KC 44 for 5 yards (W.Gay).

1st & 10 at KC 44 (5:41) E.Mitchell right guard to KC 37 for 7 yards (M.Edwards).

2nd & 3 at KC 37 (4:58) E.Mitchell right end to KC 36 for 1 yard (C.Jones). PENALTY on KC-L.Sneed, Unnecessary Roughness, 15 yards, enforced at KC 36.

1st & 10 at KC 21 (4:34) (Shotgun) B.Purdy pass incomplete short middle to D.Samuel (N.Bolton).

2nd & 10 at KC 21 (4:32) (Shotgun) J.Jennings pass short right to C.McCaffrey for 21 yards, TOUCHDOWN (T.McDuffie).

J.Moody extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Pepper, Holder-M.Wishnowsky.

San Francisco 10, Kansas City 0

J.Moody kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone, Touchback.

Kansas City Chiefs

1st & 10 at KC 25 (4:23) (Shotgun) I.Pacheco left end pushed ob at KC 33 for 8 yards (J.Brown).

2nd & 2 at KC 33 (3:44) I.Pacheco up the middle to KC 39 for 6 yards (F.Warner; D.Flannigan-Fowles).

1st & 10 at KC 39 (3:10) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to I.Pacheco to KC 45 for 6 yards (F.Warner; L.Ryan).

2nd & 4 at KC 45 (2:31) C.Edwards-Helaire left tackle to KC 45 for no gain (N.Bosa).

3rd & 4 at KC 45 (2:00) (Shotgun) PENALTY on KC-M.Hardman, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at KC 45 – No Play.

3rd & 9 at KC 40 (2:00) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to Ju.Watson to SF 39 for 21 yards (J.Brown). Penalty on SF-F.Warner, Defensive Holding, declined.

1st & 10 at SF 39 (1:50) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to Ju.Watson.

2nd & 10 at SF 39 (1:45) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to I.Pacheco pushed ob at SF 31 for 8 yards (O.Burks).

3rd & 2 at SF 31 (1:40) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to R.Rice to SF 25 for 6 yards (L.Ryan).

1st & 10 at SF 25 (1:16) (No Huddle, Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to R.Rice to SF 14 for 11 yards (F.Warner).

1st & 10 at SF 14 (1:09) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to R.Rice to SF 11 for 3 yards (N.Bosa).

2nd & 7 at SF 11 (:37) (Shotgun) R.Rice left tackle to SF 9 for 2 yards (J.Kinlaw).

3rd & 5 at SF 9 (:31) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes sacked at SF 10 for -1 yards (A.Armstead).

4th & 6 at SF 10 (:23) H.Butker 28 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.

San Francisco 10, Kansas City 3

H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone, Touchback.

San Francisco 49ers

1st & 10 at SF 25 (:20) (Shotgun) C.McCaffrey left tackle to SF 31 for 6 yards (N.Bolton).

END QUARTER

San Francisco 10, Kansas City 3

