Add Super Bowl Play-by-Play

___ FOURTH QUARTER San Francisco 1st & 10 at KC 42 (15:00) (Shotgun) B.Purdy pass deep middle to B.Aiyuk to…

FOURTH QUARTER San Francisco

1st & 10 at KC 42 (15:00) (Shotgun) B.Purdy pass deep middle to B.Aiyuk to KC 22 for 20 yards (M.Edwards; J.Reid).

1st & 10 at KC 22 (14:14) B.Purdy pass incomplete deep right to D.Samuel (C.Jones).

2nd & 10 at KC 22 (14:09) C.McCaffrey left end to KC 14 for 8 yards (M.Edwards).

3rd & 2 at KC 14 (13:27) C.McCaffrey right tackle to KC 15 for -1 yards (M.Pennel).

4th & 3 at KC 15 (12:46) (Shotgun) B.Purdy pass short right to G.Kittle pushed ob at KC 11 for 4 yards (J.Reid).

1st & 10 at KC 11 (12:12) C.McCaffrey left guard to KC 10 for 1 yard (N.Farrell, M.Herring).

2nd & 9 at KC 10 (11:27) (Shotgun) B.Purdy pass short middle to J.Jennings for 10 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

J.Moody extra point is Blocked (L.Chenal), Center-T.Pepper, Holder-M.Wishnowsky. DEFENSIVE TWO-POINT ATTEMPT. C.Conner recovered the blocked kick. ATTEMPT FAILS.

San Francisco 16, Kansas City 13

J.Moody kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone, Touchback.

Kansas City

1st & 10 at KC 25 (11:22) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to KC 41 for 16 yards (T.Gipson).

1st & 10 at KC 41 (10:44) (Shotgun) I.Pacheco up the middle to KC 41 for no gain (A.Armstead).

2nd & 10 at KC 41 (10:10) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to R.Rice.

3rd & 10 at KC 41 (10:06) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to SF 46 for 13 yards (F.Warner) (N.Bosa).

1st & 10 at SF 46 (9:22) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes to KC 49 for -5 yards. FUMBLES, and recovers at KC 48. P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep middle (N.Bosa).

2nd & 10 at SF 46 (9:16) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass deep left to Ju.Watson pushed ob at SF 21 for 25 yards (J.Brown).

1st & 10 at SF 21 (8:40) (Shotgun) I.Pacheco left end to SF 12 for 9 yards (J.Brown; D.Lenoir).

2nd & 1 at SF 12 (8:00) I.Pacheco up the middle to SF 4 for 8 yards (D.Flannigan-Fowles).

1st & 4 at SF 4 (7:19) (Shotgun) I.Pacheco up the middle to SF 3 for 1 yard (J.Hargrave).

2nd & 3 at SF 3 (6:44) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to R.Rice (D.Flannigan-Fowles).

3rd & 3 at SF 3 (6:35) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes sacked at SF 6 for -3 yards (J.Hargrave).

4th & 6 at SF 6 (5:49) H.Butker 24 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.

San Francisco 16, Kansas City 16

H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone, Touchback.

San Francisco

1st & 10 at SF 25 (5:46) (Shotgun) B.Purdy pass deep left to J.Jennings to SF 48 for 23 yards (M.Edwards).

1st & 10 at SF 48 (5:01) D.Samuel right tackle to KC 43 for 9 yards (W.Gay). KC-G.Karlaftis was injured during the play.

2nd & 1 at KC 43 (4:11) C.McCaffrey up the middle to KC 40 for 3 yards (N.Bolton).

1st & 10 at KC 40 (3:27) C.McCaffrey left tackle to KC 35 for 5 yards (M.Danna).

2nd & 5 at KC 35 (2:45) B.Purdy pass short right to G.Kittle to KC 35 for no gain (T.McDuffie) (N.Bolton).

3rd & 5 at KC 35 (2:00) (Shotgun) B.Purdy pass incomplete short left to J.Jennings (T.McDuffie) (T.McDuffie).

4th & 5 at KC 35 (1:57) J.Moody 53 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-T.Pepper, Holder-M.Wishnowsky.

San Fransico 19, Kansas City 16

J.Moody kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone, Touchback.

Kansas City

1st & 10 at KC 25 (1:53) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to KC 34 for 9 yards (F.Warner).

2nd & 1 at KC 34 (1:37) (No Huddle, Shotgun) P.Mahomes scrambles right end ran ob at KC 37 for 3 yards (F.Warner).

1st & 10 at KC 37 (1:32) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to N.Gray to KC 49 for 12 yards (F.Warner; L.Ryan).

1st & 10 at KC 49 (1:14) (No Huddle, Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to Ju.Watson to SF 43 for 8 yards (D.Lenoir, J.Brown).

2nd & 2 at SF 43 (:52) (No Huddle, Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to Ju.Watson.

3rd & 2 at SF 43 (:48) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.McKinnon to SF 36 for 7 yards (J.Brown).

1st & 10 at SF 36 (:40) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes scrambles up the middle to SF 33 for 3 yards (A.Armstead; J.Hargrave).

2nd & 7 at SF 33 (:21) (No Huddle, Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right.

3rd & 7 at SF 33 (:16) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce pushed ob at SF 11 for 22 yards (J.Brown). SF-J.Brown was injured during the play. SF-D.Lenoir was injured during the play.

1st & 10 at SF 11 (:10) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Kelce.

2nd & 10 at SF 11 (:06) H.Butker 29 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.

San Francisco 19, Kansas City 19

H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone, Touchback.

San Francisco

(:03) B.Purdy kneels to SF 24 for -1 yards.

END OF REGULATION

San Francisco 19, Kansas City 19

OVERTIME

H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone, Touchback.

San Francisco

1st & 10 at SF 25 (15:00) (Shotgun) B.Purdy pass incomplete short middle to D.Samuel.

2nd & 10 at SF 25 (14:55) (Shotgun) PENALTY on SF-B.Aiyuk, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at SF 25 – No Play.

2nd & 15 at SF 20 (14:55) (Shotgun) B.Purdy pass short middle to C.McCaffrey to SF 22 for 2 yards (C.Jones).

3rd & 13 at SF 22 (14:09) (Shotgun) B.Purdy pass incomplete short middle. PENALTY on KC-T.McDuffie, Defensive Holding, 5 yards, enforced at SF 22 – No Play.

1st & 10 at SF 27 (14:05) C.McCaffrey left end to SF 30 for 3 yards (T.Wharton).

2nd & 7 at SF 30 (13:23) C.McCaffrey right guard to SF 35 for 5 yards (D.Tranquill, M.Danna).

3rd & 2 at SF 35 (12:38) (Shotgun) B.Purdy pass short middle to B.Aiyuk to SF 46 for 11 yards (M.Edwards).

1st & 10 at SF 46 (11:56) C.McCaffrey left tackle to 50 for 4 yards (L.Chenal; N.Bolton).

2nd & 6 at 50 (11:12) (Shotgun) B.Purdy pass short left to C.McCaffrey pushed ob at KC 26 for 24 yards (L.Sneed) (G.Karlaftis).

1st & 10 at KC 26 (10:32) C.McCaffrey left end to KC 18 for 8 yards (M.Danna; D.Tranquill).

2nd & 2 at KC 18 (9:49) E.Mitchell right end to KC 14 for 4 yards (J.Reid). PENALTY on SF-B.Willis, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at KC 18 – No Play.

2nd & 12 at KC 28 (9:25) (Shotgun) B.Purdy pass short right to K.Juszczyk to KC 15 for 13 yards.

1st & 10 at KC 15 (8:51) C.McCaffrey right guard to KC 9 for 6 yards (L.Chenal).

2nd & 4 at KC 9 (8:11) C.McCaffrey right guard to KC 9 for no gain (T.Wharton, M.Pennel).

3rd & 4 at KC 9 (7:29) (Shotgun) B.Purdy pass incomplete short right (C.Jones).

4th & 4 at KC 9 (7:25) J.Moody 27 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-T.Pepper, Holder-M.Wishnowsky.

San Francisco 22, Kansas City 19

J.Moody kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone, Touchback.

Kansas City

1st & 10 at KC 25 (7:22) (Shotgun) I.Pacheco up the middle to KC 28 for 3 yards (J.Hargrave; F.Warner).

2nd & 7 at KC 28 (6:50) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to R.Rice to KC 34 for 6 yards (D.Lenoir, F.Warner).

3rd & 1 at KC 34 (6:29) (No Huddle, Shotgun) I.Pacheco up the middle to KC 34 for no gain (J.Hargrave, O.Burks).

4th & 1 at KC 34 (6:05) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes right tackle to KC 42 for 8 yards (A.Armstead).

1st & 10 at KC 42 (5:28) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Valdes-Scantling to KC 39 for -3 yards (C.Ward).

2nd & 13 at KC 39 (4:46) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Valdes-Scantling to KC 46 for 7 yards (L.Ryan).

3rd & 6 at KC 46 (4:10) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to R.Rice pushed ob at SF 41 for 13 yards (C.Ward).

1st & 10 at SF 41 (3:33) P.Mahomes pass short right to I.Pacheco to SF 37 for 4 yards (O.Burks) (N.Bosa).

2nd & 6 at SF 37 (2:48) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to I.Pacheco to SF 32 for 5 yards (F.Warner).

3rd & 1 at SF 32 (2:07) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes scrambles up the middle to SF 13 for 19 yards (T.Gipson).

1st & 10 at SF 13 (1:26) (Shotgun) I.Pacheco up the middle to SF 10 for 3 yards (K.Givens).

2nd & 7 at SF 10 (:50) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to SF 3 for 7 yards (C.Ward; N.Bosa).

1st & 3 at SF 3 (:06) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Hardman for 3 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

Kansas City 25, San Francisco 22

END GAME

