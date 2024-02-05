A timeline of the Hockey Canada sexual assault allegations that have led to charges

A timeline of events that led to Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart, Dillon Dube and Cal Foote being charged…

A timeline of events that led to Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart, Dillon Dube and Cal Foote being charged in connection to sexual assault allegations involving Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team. Their attorneys have said all five are not guilty.

Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada’s world junior hockey team defeats Sweden to win the gold medal in Buffalo, New York.

June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London, Ontario, a city about halfway between Toronto and Detroit.

June 19, 2018 — A woman’s stepfather contacts Hockey Canada, saying she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night following the event. Hockey Canada says it spoke with its insurance provider and then informed London police, which opened an investigation. Hockey Canada subsequently opened its own investigation using a Toronto law firm.

February 2019 — Hockey Canada says London police informed the federation its criminal investigation was closed.

September 2020 — Hockey Canada says it closed its investigation.

April 2022 — The woman files a statement of claim seeking $3.55 million in damages from Hockey Canada, the Canadian Hockey League and the eight unidentified players.

May 2022 — Hockey Canada settles the lawsuit with the woman for an undisclosed amount out of court.

May 2022 — Hockey Canada CEO Tom Renney calls Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge, who says the conversation is the first time she’s heard of the alleged incident or settlement.

May 26, 2022 — TSN reports the details of the alleged assault and settlement. This is also the date NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league learned of the incident.

June 22, 2022 — St-Onge announces a freeze on Hockey Canada’s federal funding until the organization discloses recommendations made by the third-party law firm and becomes a signatory to the Office of the Integrity Commissioner, a new government agency with the power to investigate abuse complaints and levy sanctions.

June 28, 2022 — Scotiabank announces it is pausing sponsorship of Hockey Canada. Retail giant Canadian Tire and telecommunications company Telus follow suit. Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil, under its Esso brand, join a growing list of companies to pull sponsorship dollars the next day. In October, Nike suspends its partnership and Bauer pauses its role as the official equipment provider.

June 30, 2022 — Renney retires as CEO of Hockey Canada.

July 14, 2022 — Hockey Canada says it is reopening a third-party investigation into the alleged 2018 assault. The sport’s national federation adds participation by the players in question will be mandatory, and that anyone who declines will be banned from all activities and programs. Hockey Canada says it now requires players, coaches, team staff and volunteers associated with its high-performance program to participate in mandatory sexual violence and consent training. It will also conduct a third-party review of the organization’s governance, and commits to become a full signatory to the Office of the Integrity Commissioner. Hockey Canada adds it will also create an “independent and confidential complaint mechanism” to provide victims and survivors tools and support to come forward.

July 18, 2022 — The Canadian Press reports that Hockey Canada has maintained a fund that draws on minor hockey membership fees to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims.

July 19, 2022 — Hockey Canada confirms the existence of the “National Equity Fund” in a statement, adding it covers a “broad range of expenses related to safety, wellness and equity initiatives” across the organization. “Prime Minister Justin Trudeau blasts Hockey Canada’s leadership over the fund being used to settle sexual abuse claims.. A day later, Hockey Canada says it will no longer use its “National Equity Fund” to settle sexual assault claims.

July 20, 2022 — Police in London order an internal review of their investigation into the alleged 2018 sexual assault. Chief Steve Williams says the original investigation, which concluded without charges, was “lengthy and detailed.” The investigation is re-opened two days alter.

July2022 — Another round of parliamentary hearings investigating Hockey Canada’s response to the 2018 allegation begins in Ottawa. Michel Ruest, a senior director at Sport Canada, says the federal organization was made aware of an alleged sexual assault involving members of Team Canada’s world junior hockey team in late June 2018, but did not follow up with Hockey Canada at the time. Hockey Canada chief financial officer Brian Cairo says the organization used its National Equity Fund to pay out $7.6 million in nine settlements related to sexual assault and sexual abuse claims since 1989; the figure does not include the undisclosed amount of the 2018 settlement.

Oct. 11, 2022 – Scott Smith out as Hockey Canada’s president and CEO. The board of directors also resigns.

Dec. 19, 2022 – Police in London say they have grounds to believe a woman was sexually assaulted by five players on Canada’s 2018 junior men’s hockey team.

Mar. 27, 2023 – Hockey Canada says players from the 2018 world junior hockey team will not be considered for international competition until an investigation is complete.

Jan. 31, 2024 – Charges are formally sworn in court against Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart; New Jersey Devils forward Michael McLeod and defenseman Cal Foote; and Alex Formenton, a former Ottawa Senators player now with Swiss club HC Ambri-Piotta., Each faces a single count of sexual assault. McLeod is charged with an additional count of sexual assault “by being a party to the offence.” All players are on leave from their teams.

Feb. 5, 2024 – London police chief Thai Truong offered an apology for how long it had taken for charges to be filed in the case.

