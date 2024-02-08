Live Radio
2024 Arbitration Remaining Chart

The Associated Press

February 8, 2024, 9:32 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Figures exchanged for the eight players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2023 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources (w-won hearing last year):

Player 2023 Asked Offered
Baltimore
Ryan O’Hearn $1,400,000 3,800,000 3,200,000
Minnesota
Nick Gordon 735,400 1,250,000 900,000
Tampa Bay
Jason Adam 1,775,000-w 3,250,000 2,700,000
Harold Ramírez 2,200,000-w 4,300,000 3,800,000

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati
Jonathan India 760,000 4,000,000 3,200,000
Miami
Luis Arraez 6,100,000-w 12,000,000 10,600,000
Tanner Scott 2,825,000 5,700,000 5,150,000
Philadelphia
Alec Bohm 748,000 4,000,000 3,400,000

