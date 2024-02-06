2024 Arbitration Remaining Chart

NEW YORK (AP) — Figures exchanged for the 11 players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2023 salaries, as obtained…

NEW YORK (AP) — Figures exchanged for the 11 players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2023 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources (w-won hearing last year):

Player 2023 Asked Offered Baltimore Ryan O’Hearn $1,400,000 3,800,000 3,200,000 Minnesota Nick Gordon 735,400 1,250,000 900,000 Tampa Bay Jason Adam 1,775,000-w 3,250,000 2,700,000 Harold Ramírez 2,200,000-w 4,300,000 3,800,000 Texas Adolis García 747,760 6,900,000 5,000,000 Toronto Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 14,500,000 19,900,000 18,050,000

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Cincinnati Jonathan India 760,000 4,000,000 3,200,000 Miami Luis Arraez 6,100,000-w 12,000,000 10,600,000 Tanner Scott 2,825,000 5,700,000 5,150,000 Philadelphia Alec Bohm 748,000 4,000,000 3,400,000 San Francisco J.D. Davis 4,210,000 6,900,000 6,550,000

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.