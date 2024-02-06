2024 Arbitration Remaining Chart

NEW YORK (AP) — Figures exchanged for the 11 players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2023 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources (w-won hearing last year):
|Player
|2023
|Asked
|Offered
|Baltimore
|Ryan O’Hearn
|$1,400,000
|3,800,000
|3,200,000
|Minnesota
|Nick Gordon
|735,400
|1,250,000
|900,000
|Tampa Bay
|Jason Adam
|1,775,000-w
|3,250,000
|2,700,000
|Harold Ramírez
|2,200,000-w
|4,300,000
|3,800,000
|Texas
|Adolis García
|747,760
|6,900,000
|5,000,000
|Toronto
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|14,500,000
|19,900,000
|18,050,000
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|Jonathan India
|760,000
|4,000,000
|3,200,000
|Miami
|Luis Arraez
|6,100,000-w
|12,000,000
|10,600,000
|Tanner Scott
|2,825,000
|5,700,000
|5,150,000
|Philadelphia
|Alec Bohm
|748,000
|4,000,000
|3,400,000
|San Francisco
|J.D. Davis
|4,210,000
|6,900,000
|6,550,000
