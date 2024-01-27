Xavi won’t continue as Barcelona coach after this season

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Xavi Hernández won’t continue as Barcelona’s coach after this season. Xavi announced his decision on Saturday,…

Xavi announced his decision on Saturday, minutes after Barcelona lost to Villarreal 5-3 in the Spanish league, leaving it 10 points adrift of leader Real Madrid.

“I would like to announce that on June 30 I will cease being the coach of Barça,” Xavi said. “As as Barcelona fan, I can’t allow this situation to continue, we need a change of course and of dynamics.”

The midfield great returned to Barcelona as the coach in November 2021 with his only experience a stint in Qatar. He has a contract through the end of next season.

Xavi said he made the decision “several days ago,” and although the hard defeat to Villarreal set the scene for him to announce the decision, he “would have made” it soon enough. He said he hoped this decision will decrease the stress and tension his team is enduring.

The 44-year-old Spain great led Barcelona to the Spanish Super Cup title and the Spanish league title last season, the club’s first trophies since the exit of Lionel Messi.

But it has struggled this season and has shown severe signs of suffering a collapse this month. Barcelona was crushed by Madrid 4-1 in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia two weeks ago, and on Wednesday it conceded twice in extra time to lose at Bilbao 4-2.

