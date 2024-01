Wednesday, Jan. 31 EAST Army 55, Colgate 52 La Salle 63, UMass 61 SOUTH N. Kentucky 73, Detroit 54 VCU…

Wednesday, Jan. 31

EAST

Army 55, Colgate 52

La Salle 63, UMass 61

SOUTH

N. Kentucky 73, Detroit 54

VCU 64, Duquesne 51

MIDWEST

IUPUI 69, Youngstown St. 63

SOUTHWEST

Old Dominion 66, Texas St. 58

___

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.